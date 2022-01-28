Spacious, energy-conscious estate in King George exudes coastal comfort, listed for $1,230,000

The Potomac River might not be for sale, but a nearby, stunning King George home with views of the river, IS for sale! Vista is in its name, but there is so much more to 6315 Vista Court than its pleasing Potomac River views.

This home was meticulously crafted for energy efficiency, built to last for generations and is as bright and open as it gets! Spanning five bedrooms, 3.5 baths and just over 5,000 square feet of dynamic living space, it boasts a total of over 7,000 square feet including porches, decks and four oversize garage bays. It’s listed for $1,230,000 with Lisa Wright of United Real Estate Premier.

Wright has lived in the Fredericksburg area for nearly 50 years and has been licensed for 25-plus years. A former teacher and retired law enforcement captain, she now helps clients navigate real estate needs. Not only does Wright practice residential real estate but she is also CPRES certified (probate specialist) and PSA certified (Pricing Strategy Advisor), certifications earned by less than 5 percent of local realtors.