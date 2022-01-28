Spacious, energy-conscious estate in King George exudes coastal comfort, listed for $1,230,000

The Potomac River might not be for sale, but a nearby, stunning King George home with views of the river, IS for sale! Vista is in its name, but there is so much more to 6315 Vista Court than its pleasing Potomac River views.
This home was meticulously crafted for energy efficiency, built to last for generations and is as bright and open as it gets! Spanning five bedrooms, 3.5 baths and just over 5,000 square feet of dynamic living space, it boasts a total of over 7,000 square feet including porches, decks and four oversize garage bays. It’s listed for $1,230,000 with Lisa Wright of United Real Estate Premier.
Wright has lived in the Fredericksburg area for nearly 50 years and has been licensed for 25-plus years. A former teacher and retired law enforcement captain, she now helps clients navigate real estate needs. Not only does Wright practice residential real estate but she is also CPRES certified (probate specialist) and PSA certified (Pricing Strategy Advisor), certifications earned by less than 5 percent of local realtors.
“I grew up spending summers in Fairview Beach at my parents’ waterfront cottage and bought in Potomac Landing myself. So, in many ways, listing this estate has been like coming back home,” said Wright. “With Vista Court, you are buying not just a home, but also a lifestyle. And from a design perspective, this is as close to perfect as you can find out there, too.”
Let’s start with the core components. First, the home is ICF, insulated concrete form construction at its finest, equating to one of the most air-tight, health-oriented and energy-efficient options on today’s market.
The owners, Eric and Chris Kessler, were inspired in part by the advice of Dr. Allison Bailes, founder of Energy Vanguard and author of “A House Needs to Breathe—or Does It?” The result is a near-perfect home, sustainability-wise, from top to bottom.
Features include an Energy Recovery Ventilator system (the mechanical lungs for the home) that enhances indoor air quality and maximizes energy recovery, a whole-house generator, Ultra-Air XT155 dehumidifier configured to bring in “make-up air” when the range hood, vacuum or dryer are operating, Mitsubishi ducted and ductless HVAC units, and two outlets for Tesla/EV charging in its four-bay garage.
The garage bays are all oversized and one is strategically placed on the lower level facing the rear of the yard for lawn equipment and water toys. Each has its own vacuum and sound system.
The home is also solar-oriented and geothermally positioned at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with tall western trees. This means its location and windows have been specifically situated to invite warmth, when needed, and keep electric bills under control. This distinctive orientation helped ensure that upfront investment would be recovered in the lifespan of the home. Kessler said: “I don’t sweat heating and air conditioning the massive garages year-round; it’s a luxury I can afford on this home.”
“We can certainly call this an ‘age in place’ offering,” said Wright. A walk-in, level entry from the garage that leads to everything needed on the primary level; a main floor master bedroom, complete with a walk-in double shower plus wide entrances makes this an ideal home for many years to come. It even has an architecturally designed space for a floor-to-floor lift to simplify upstairs–downstairs movement if needed in the future. Uniquely, the vanity and dressing areas of the master bedroom are outside the boundary of the humidity-controlled bath area making it a delight for doing hair and makeup!
To bring this sustainable-meets-fully-functional beauty to life, the owners were also inspired by “The Not So Big House” author and celebrated architect, Sarah Susanka. Their goal was to achieve the effective use of space, visual continuity and light to create an inviting look, feel and comfort, which they certainly succeeded in doing! When touring the home, you are always walking toward either a window, mirror or light. Other unifying themes of the home are arches and horizontal trim bands inspired by Susanka.
Beyond the general aesthetics, 6315 Vista Court is also fully loaded on the tech front. A highlight includes its sound-proof home theater, with a Dolby ATMOS sound environment, complete with seven surround speakers, two subwoofers, four ATMOS ceiling mounted speakers, a Marantz 7000 Theater Amp and Epson PowerLite Home Cinema projector. All the components convey with the sale. To keep a streaming movie crystal clear, or to support a home office setup, the home has extensive CAT6 ethernet and a NetGear Orbi Mesh-Network Wi-Fi system.
The theater room doubles as a safe room; the floor, walls and ceiling are constructed of concrete and steel, with an STC-50 door and lock. There is also an integrated audio system by SONOS throughout the home and all installed hard-wired devices convey.
Situated near the Potomac River, captivating views are present across all three levels of the Cedar Cove-sided abode. Inside, highlights of the 1,700-plus square-foot main level include an open and wood-clad foyer, as well as its family room and kitchen combo. This kitchen is an impressive delight, complete with stainless steel appliances, a large center island, expansive cabinetry and—for coffee lovers—a separate coffee space and breakfast station complete with refrigerated drawers! A main-level laundry room is found immediately off the garage for that quick change from boating gear to living space. An additional nod to practicality, is the exterior, spiral staircase connecting the garage to the concrete patio below.
Rounding out the main level are two porches (one open for BBQ) and a screened porch at the northeast corner of the home that allows for sunny morning coffee, outdoor dining and entertaining. And for added ambiance, there is a large, holographic fireplace with a high hearth located in the open family room.
The 1,200-plus square-foot upper-level boasts two bedrooms and a full bath. It also hosts a separate office and game loft/sail loft complete with another AV system and two additional entrances that lead to the garage and to a high, open deck with more views of the water and marina.
The 2,000-square-foot lower level includes the home’s final two bedrooms and full bath. Wright notes that the lower-level space may easily serve as its own apartment and is electrically equipped with its pre-wired 220v service for a future kitchenette. In addition to the sound-proof theater, a second electronic fireplace with TV above, a spacious rec-room/lounge, and wine cellar are available for further entertaining.
The home also has a hard-wired WiseNet 11-camera security system with five light switches to light up outside for entertaining or added security. The alarm system is made by Simply Safe.
Entire house automation can be controlled by Alexa, several of which are included in the home.
Beyond the home’s multifaceted allure, the broader Potomac Landing community offers a lifestyle like few others. Amenities include a private beach and gazebo as well as seamless accessibility to Fairview Beach’s full-service marina and restaurants, sports courts (tennis and basketball) and water activities aplenty. And, yes, this is a golf cart community, too!
As for boating, Potomac Landing has its own boat ramp/storage. Plus, Wright noted that, “Potomac Landing notably has a soft sandy bottom with subtle depth progressions, making it a swimmer’s and boater’s delight without the hydrilla and “rocky beach woes” found elsewhere.
From its doorstep, downtown Fredericksburg and the U.S. 301 Harry Nice Memorial Bridge are within 15 minutes, too. Wright said this house has “location, location, location,” allowing you to “work like a captain and play like a pirate” without spending hours commuting to do so!
“The chances to own nearby and overlooking great bodies of water like the Potomac are increasingly hard to find,” said Wright. “Add to that a house built to withstand the temper of Mother Nature as well as to deliver perfectly conditioned and comfortable living space with an efficiency second to none ... and high-tech wizardry, which all conveys with the home ... and you have a rare gem and great investment.” “Live life like it is a permanent vacation in this oasis!”
For more information on 6315 Vista Court in King George, contact Lisa Wright with United Real Estate Premier at 540-847-3319, lisawrighthomes@gmail.com or visit www.lisawrighthomes.com. The United Real Estate Premier office is located at 992 Bragg Road Suite A in Fredericksburg.