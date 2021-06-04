'Spectacular' four-bedroom waterfront estate on 18-plus acres in King George listed at $1,195,000

What’s life like 35 feet from the water?
Let’s zoom in on 18536 Stoney Point Road in King George County to experience it. (Spoiler alert: It’s totally awesome.)
While some properties may be advertised as being “a stone’s throw” from the water, you can literally throw a pebble and skip it across Rossier Creek—just off the Potomac River—from this home’s wraparound deck.
And its water view is only the beginning.
Boasting four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths, this 4,700-plus-square-foot home is ready for its next owner. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate LLC for $1,195,000.
As for what sets this one apart, he says, “To be on the water is one thing, but to be so close to its shore, with such amazing views and deck access throughout, well, it’s just unheard of. This home really does have it all.”
Let’s start with the land here, folks. The home sits on a massive 18.22-acre lot. A nearly 2,200-foot paved driveway leads from Stoney Point Road lined with cherry trees to a large, exposed aggregate circular driveway. En route, towering, mature trees dot the lush and green-filled landscape. Perhaps needless to say, there are acres upon acres of timber throughout its grounds to be harvested, should the next buyer’s heart desire.
Before heading inside the custom-built home, you’ll be dazzled by its tasteful landscaping, meticulous stone hardscaping and all that surrounds the principal residence. Its landscaping and front gardens are as symmetrically designed as the home itself, complete with stone walkways and an in-ground sprinkler system. For car, boat and toy lovers, there are two detached garages—one has a more traditional two-car setup and the other is 40-by-50-feet with high, vaulted ceilings and its own dedicated parking pad.
Out back is where that priceless water view awaits and there are two stellar options for taking it in—from its wraparound deck or the paver patio below. To get to the creek, there’s a wooded path down to the embankment, culminating in a cozy summer kitchen and adjacent deck space. Continuing along that deck, there is a large dock with a boathouse, two lifts and a jet ski lift. For boating, fishing and summer adventures galore, it simply does not get more primo than this.
Before walking through the home’s glass front doors, know that its core components are equally as impressive as what awaits inside, including a whole house generator, security system (also hooked up to both garages and the summer kitchen) and gutter guards for seamless maintenance. Also, please appreciate that you can access its wraparound porch from two different locations out front!
Inside, gleaming hardwood floors and towering cathedral ceilings—with exposed beams and skylights await in an open foyer and family room space. Throughout the home, you’ll appreciate the exposed-beam vibe, regularly complemented by tasteful crown molding and flowing natural light. The family room is anchored by a stone-clad fireplace, a quaint, granite draped bar with wine storage and cabinetry, built-in surround sound system and two sets of French doors that lead to the back deck.
Off the living room is the open kitchen that flows seamlessly into the window-clad dining room. So much of the back of this home focuses on the water view and the dining room is no exception! The gourmet kitchen features a granite breakfast bar that overlooks the family room, stainless steel appliances, light wooden cabinetry, more granite counters and a tasteful backsplash.
Rounding out this section of the home is a laundry room/half bath set-up, a nearby breakfast nook with a built-in desk and cabinet space and a carpeted bedroom that is surrounded by windows and loaded with closet space.
On the other side of the main level, you’ll find the gigantic owner’s suite with—you guessed it—exposed beams, walls of windows and immediate access to the wraparound deck. Let’s certainly not forget or overlook the two customized and very roomy walk-in closets here. The ensuite bath has a jacuzzi tub, glass-enclosed shower, two sinks with a seated vanity, skylights and sconce lighting.
Heading to the basement level, there is a finished and walkout utopia. Where the stairs land downstairs, you’re greeted with the home’s second family room, complete with a stone fireplace, two sets of French doors to the lower patio and two ceiling fans. Additionally, downstairs, there are two full bedrooms, a full bath and large exercise space.
Beyond its property lines, 18536 Stoney Point Road is close to so much the region offers. By car, Colonial Beach is within 15 minutes and, by boat, it’s a quick and tranquil trip away. For everyday needs, a number of dining, shopping and grocery options await in Colonial Beach or in Dahlgren, just 10 minutes north. The Governor Harry Nice Memorial Bridge (U.S. 301) is within 15 minutes from its doorstep and downtown Fredericksburg is less than 30 miles west.
“This is the way to live and it provides for the full experience ... a stunning home and storage for all of your toys,” said Belcher. “Seeing photos of it is one thing, but experiencing it and living it is just spectacular.”
