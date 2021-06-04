'Spectacular' four-bedroom waterfront estate on 18-plus acres in King George listed at $1,195,000

What’s life like 35 feet from the water?

Let’s zoom in on 18536 Stoney Point Road in King George County to experience it. (Spoiler alert: It’s totally awesome.)

While some properties may be advertised as being “a stone’s throw” from the water, you can literally throw a pebble and skip it across Rossier Creek—just off the Potomac River—from this home’s wraparound deck.

And its water view is only the beginning.

Boasting four bedrooms, three full baths and two half baths, this 4,700-plus-square-foot home is ready for its next owner. It’s listed with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate LLC for $1,195,000.

Alex Belcher was honored among REALTOR magazine’s “30 Under 30” selections in 2015 and, in his decade-plus in the business, he’s sold more than 1,500 homes. Belcher Real Estate is focused on its clients and helping them through every step of the selling process. Alex Belcher is consistently one of the top agents in the state of Virginia while selling homes for his clients in record time for top dollar.