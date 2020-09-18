Spectacularly upgraded one-level villa for sale in Fawn Lake for $524,900

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the real estate realm, there are sporadic upgrades and then there are UPGRADES.

In the case of 11503 Burnside Place, situated in Spotsylvania County’s dazzling Fawn Lake community, there are UPGRADES, folks.

Throughout the past four years, the one-level villa has been completely and tastefully morphed into a serene estate. And now, that estate is for sale and awaiting a new owner.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is listed at $524,900 with Rick Lamp of Fredericksburg-based United Real Estate Premier. Mr. Lamp is also the current owner of the home.

“Four years ago, it was not in the best of shape ... but now, it shows like new,” Mr. Lamp said. “There is absolutely no doubt that this will be a wonderful place to call home.”

Mr. Lamp will likely be a familiar name to many throughout the region. Now the associate broker of United Real Estate Premier, he’s been in the real estate business since 1973. Throughout the years, he’s worked in nearly every aspect of the biz, spanning mortgages, titles and more. These days, he dedicated the bulk of his energy toward foreclosures and investor work. In addition to owning and selling 11503 Burnside Place, Mr. Lamp has resided in Fawn Lake himself for years.