Spectacularly upgraded one-level villa for sale in Fawn Lake for $524,900
Spectacularly upgraded one-level villa for sale in Fawn Lake for $524,900

In the real estate realm, there are sporadic upgrades and then there are UPGRADES.

In the case of 11503 Burnside Place, situated in Spotsylvania County’s dazzling Fawn Lake community, there are UPGRADES, folks.

Throughout the past four years, the one-level villa has been completely and tastefully morphed into a serene estate. And now, that estate is for sale and awaiting a new owner.

The four-bedroom, 2.5-bath home is listed at $524,900 with Rick Lamp of Fredericksburg-based United Real Estate Premier. Mr. Lamp is also the current owner of the home.

“Four years ago, it was not in the best of shape ... but now, it shows like new,” Mr. Lamp said. “There is absolutely no doubt that this will be a wonderful place to call home.”

Mr. Lamp will likely be a familiar name to many throughout the region. Now the associate broker of United Real Estate Premier, he’s been in the real estate business since 1973. Throughout the years, he’s worked in nearly every aspect of the biz, spanning mortgages, titles and more. These days, he dedicated the bulk of his energy toward foreclosures and investor work. In addition to owning and selling 11503 Burnside Place, Mr. Lamp has resided in Fawn Lake himself for years.

“The serenity and quietness in this neighborhood are just like no other,” he said. “On top of everything else, it’s a golf cart community, where everyone plays golf with one another and gives a friendly wave when driving by.”

Among the laundry list of amenities that comes with calling Fawn Lake home is its gorgeous centerpiece: an Arnold Palmer-designed golf course.

Additional outdoor amenities include its serene lake, with seven miles of shoreline and opportunities galore for swimming, kayaking, boating and paddle boarding. For the kiddos (and adults, too!), there are basketball, volleyball, tennis and pickleball courts. On the social front, the Fawn Lake Community Association clubhouse hosts diverse activities throughout the year.

Now that you know all about the gem of a community this home is in, let’s dive into the home itself.

Originally constructed in 1992, 11503 Burnside Place boasts 3,146 square feet of living space on one expansive level. Anchoring the home is a recently expanded master bedroom accented by recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, a fireplace and a new sliding glass door that provides access to the home’s patio. The master bath has a spa tub with a separate shower, a double-sink vanity and spacious his-and-her closets.

Beyond the master, the additional three bedrooms feature plenty of space for guests and closet space. As a bonus—for owners and guests alike—the home’s half bath includes a sauna, perfect for getting your sweat on amid frigid winters.

Moving to the kitchen, Mr. Lamp calls it “new” and it certainly shows. Among the recent enhancements, he’s opened up the space a bit and installed new granite countertops, cabinets, appliances and lighting. From the kitchen, an open family room awaits, clad with a fireplace and large windows for absorbing the finest of Virginia days.

Beyond the immediately visible upgrades, you’ll notice new carpeting as well as new laminate flooring aplenty, a new roof, recently replaced HVAC systems and freshly painted walls throughout. A two-car garage completes the villa.

The lot itself is wonderfully landscaped with weeping cedars and garden beds. From time to time, according to Mr. Lamp, deer and wildlife gathers at the property’s edge in the backyard.

The home is located within minutes of State Route 3, providing access to shopping, restaurants and more. It is approximately 17 miles from downtown Fredericksburg and within 30 minutes of entrances to Interstate 95, which provides straight shots to Richmond, Washington, D.C., and all spots in between.

“For how wonderful this community is and for everything this home has, it’s a great bargain,” said Mr. Lamp. “I could see someone in the upper age groups really enjoying this ... not only because of its layout, but for how easy and peaceful living will be.”

For more information on 11503 Burnside Place in Spotsylvania, contact Rick Lamp with United Real Estate Premier at 703/587-0250 or ricklamp@aol.com. The United Real Estate Premier office is located at 992 Bragg Road, Suite A, in Fredericksburg. To review all of Mr. Lamp’s current listings, visit richardlamp.unitedrealestatepremier.com.

