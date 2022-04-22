Sponsored content: Potomac view and access in North Stafford’s Canterbury Estates for $995,900

Water vistas and open spaces sure has a nice ring to it.

Well, you can experience that and so much more at the newly listed Stafford County gem that is 94 Canterbury Drive.

The four-bed, 4.5-bath home is now on the market and listed for $995,900 with The Hupka Team.

The Hupka Team is family-operated award-winning mainstay within the area’s real estate realm, comprised of Ted and Anne Hupka, as well as Ted’s sister, agent Laura Anderson–Paige. The team has completed more than half a billion in transactions and has been named “Best Real Estate Agent” by Washingtonian Magazine. Accolades aside, The Hupka Team is renowned for their high level of service and treating clients like family.

“We love the community that this residence is in... so much so, that we live here,” says Anne Hupka. “In addition to having its own private dock, this particular house is walking distance to Aquia Landing Beach where you can launch paddleboards, kayaks, fish, have a picnic and partake in so many outdoor and history-infused adventures.”

The 4,300-plus square foot home is in the history and vista-packed Canterbury Estates neighborhood, a stone’s throw from where the Potomac River meets Aquia Creek. This means Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve—and its 3,000-plus acres of protected wildlife bliss—is within minutes. You’ll also see Pocahontas Lane just down the street from the homesite—a fun fact for history lovers, this was the neighborhood where Pocahontas was kidnapped in the early 1600s. The community itself has a community dock, waterfront park and private deeded boat slip with boat lift.

The current owners, Cindy and Brian Cooley, have owned the property for just over a year. And, to say the least, they have made the most of their time, making modern and elegant enhancements aplenty.

The biggest upgrades to note have been knocking down a wall and creating a seamless flow and sightlines between the kitchen, dining, and living room, totally remodeling three bathrooms, refinishing the flooring (more on that in a bit) and streamlining the landscaping.

“This is the tenth town that we’ve lived in and, even considering where we’ve lived internationally, this is the most beautiful setting,” said Cindy Cooley. “You’re surrounded by nature and every window has a view. Those views are the best thing about calling it home.”

While the Cooleys have been called back home to Indianapolis, a lucky buyer out there will soon inherit their masterpiece. The home sits on a three-acre lot, with water views of the river just across the street. On the water’s edge is a 10,000-pound boat lift that conveys with the sale of the residence.

During the Cooleys’ ownership, the landscaping has been made even more low-maintenance—among the vibe, hedges line its paved driveway that culminate in its three-car, oversized garage. Inside the garage is a car-washing station as well as adjacent storage room. Beyond its back fence line—yes, the back yard is fenced—is lush woods. Out front, green, expansive grass abounds. Outdoor living components include a 20x12-foot deck, 14x12-foot patio, 16x12-foot shed and 15x12-foot screened-in porch.

Inside and beyond its front wraparound porch with white columns, the flooring immediately captivates. The once cherry-hued Brazilian cherry wood floors have been sanded down and now dazzle with a white oak finish. The home—inside and out—was painted in 2021.

The main level includes a totally upgraded primary bedroom with newly renovated ensuite bathroom featuring a claw-foot tub. There are open spaces aplenty for entertaining. The living room with a wall of windows, stone fireplace, and cathedral ceilings are stunning. The kitchen was remodeled in 2020 with soft-close gray cabinetry, quartzite counter tops, farmhouse sink, microwave drawer, and energy efficient Whirlpool appliances. Rounding out the main level are the dining room, laundry room off the primary walk-in closet, den area, powder room and access to the rear screened-in porch, deck, and patio.

Upstairs features a loft/sitting area that serves as its communal core. There are three additional bedrooms. This includes a second primary suite with ensuite bath. You can also enjoy water views from this bedroom. Both the ensuite and upper hall bathroom have just been remodeled with double sink vanities, quartz countertops, upgraded designer hardware and fixtures, chair rail molding and tile shower.

The above grade finished basement includes the fourth full bath, an entertainer’s kitchenette in the storage area and a spacious family room as its undeniable anchor. The pops of wood paneling and trim accents add a notable elegance to the space.

With 94 Canterbury Drive’s tranquility comes convenience as well. The home is approximately 10 minutes from the Brooke Road Virginia Railway Express Station, Stafford Courthouse, Stafford Hospital, and Interstate 95 (and express lane access). From the home, you can be to Quantico and Downtown Fredericksburg within 30 minutes. For boaters, Tim’s Rivershore and Rick’s on the River are all within a quick ride. Excursions to Alexandria and DC are also doable, too. The home is serviced by Stafford County Schools, with Stafford Elementary, Stafford Middle, and Brooke Point High schools as its designated spots.

“This property presents a world off opportunity for the next owner,” says Hupka. “It’s very difficult to find anything that’s waterfront or water access, let alone anything that is new or has been renovated like this home in Stafford County. With the renovations, it has absolutely been taken to the next level. It is like buying a new professionally decorated home with all the most beautiful finishes. They can just move in and enjoy a fun and relaxing life on the river.”

To schedule a showing or for more information on 94 Canterbury Drive in Stafford, contact The Hupka Team with Century 21 Redwood Realty at 540/226-7534. A full roster of The Hupka Team’s current listings and services is available at www.hupkateam.com.