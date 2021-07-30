Stately 5,500 square-foot downtown residence with all the modern luxuries

Take a step inside 1105 Princess Anne St. in downtown Fredericksburg and you can experience all the glory that a million-dollar restoration brings.
Now in a dazzling and modern new chapter, the four- to six-bedroom, four and a half-bath federal-style residence is seeking a new owner. It’s listed for $1,950,000 with Janny Sims of Long & Foster Real Estate.
“This house checks all of the boxes,” said Sims. “It’s been totally renovated and updated with a modern flair, it has a beautiful outdoor space, a third floor with extra space and it’s in an incredible location downtown.”
In real estate, you’ll hear “in the heart of all the action” tossed around quite a bit. Well, this is the real deal. It is situated in downtown Fredericksburg’s historic core, with Kenmore Inn, Hugh Mercer Apothecary Shop, the Mary Washington House and Hyperion Espresso all just one block away.
An abundance of restaurants, shops and outdoor attractions are also within seamless walking distance, presenting a lifestyle like few others. For commuters and weekend getaways alike, the Fredericksburg VRE and Amtrak station are just seven walking blocks southeast.
The home itself was originally constructed in 1884 and has been under the ownership of Suzanne and Warren McInteer since 2009. Prior to the McInteers’ purchase, the home was held within a single family for approximately 70 years.
“We moved into an amazing home with so many historical details,” said Suzanne McInteer. “From the hand-cured lumber to a tree that was originally part of one of the walls, there was so much charm and elegance. But it had not been upgraded much at all since the 1940s, so it became quite the labor of love.”
The McInteers spent nearly a year and a half totally remodeling the residence before moving into what they thought would be their forever home. At the time, both of their children were studying at the University of Virginia, but have since moved elsewhere.
“The home needs to be loved, appreciated and filled with people,” McInteer said.
For its incredible enhancements, 1105 Princess Anne St. received the E. Boyd Graves Award for Preservation Excellence from the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation in 2011.
Sitting on a nearly 10,000 square-foot lot and boasting more than 5,500 square feet of living space, there is plenty of wiggle room and the visible enhancements quickly add up. These improvements include its exterior wood siding, shutters, doors, the yard’s wrought iron fence and gate, the home’s original walls and so much more. Complementing the modern vibe, the home’s plumbing and electric have been updated and there is a new GeoThermal heating and air conditioning system.
Strolling through its stately grounds up a wide brick sidewalk and to the column-clad white-with-green-shutters estate, you’ll want to pause on its expansive front porch before stepping inside. From its porch, you can watch downtown life swirl by.
Inside, a massive and open entry with two cascading chandeliers and a wide staircase greet you. The entry is what McInteer says is her favorite feature of the home.
Original hardwood floors, wood staircases, wavy glass windows, ornate and intricate hardware—all of which have been immaculately restored—gleam throughout the primary level.
Main level highlights include an oversized living room with massive windows, customized built-in shelving and a wood-burning fireplace, a dining room with fireplace and hand-hewn timber, a family room with a wall of windows and French door patio access and a butler’s pantry. Additionally, you’ll find a main level office with Murphy bed and full bath (in-law suite, anyone?), laundry room and the gourmet chef’s kitchen of anyone’s dreams.
Highlights of the European-infused kitchen include top-line appliances (including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and 48-inch Dacor range), granite countertops, an oversized island, Dornbracht faucet, Villeroy & Boch farmers sink and heated tile flooring. There is an eat-in area nearby flowing with natural light, from its two skylights and expansive sliding glass doors.
Upstairs are four bedrooms—all with custom cabinetry—and three full baths, inclusive of the primary suite. The large primary suite boasts the home’s third wood-burning fireplace as well as an ensuite bath. It’s worth noting that two of the bedrooms upstairs have ensuite baths and all of them have been tastefully renovated. Also, how about that indoor sauna!
While upstairs, make sure to check out the “sleeping porch,” which has been a stellar game room spot and has a wall of windows with views of Chatham Manor. This space can easily be another bedroom, craft room or secluded office space—amid the current work-from-home environment, this is a truly unique and special place.
Outside and rounding out the grounds, you’ll find an expanded driveway for parking, two additional off-street parking spaces (very rare!), a two-car detached garage and brick patio with gas fireplace, barbecue and eating area.
“We wanted it to look and feel structurally and aesthetically sound,” said McInteer, “and we got to work with this beautiful structure that was already in place. We’ve gotten it ready for the next 100 years for sure.”
For more information on 1105 Princess Anne St. in downtown Fredericksburg, contact Janny Sims with Long & Foster Real Estate at 540/429-9920 or janny.sims@longandfoster.com. The Long & Foster Fredericksburg office is located at 1910 William St.