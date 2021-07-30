Stately 5,500 square-foot downtown residence with all the modern luxuries

“We moved into an amazing home with so many historical details,” said Suzanne McInteer. “From the hand-cured lumber to a tree that was originally part of one of the walls, there was so much charm and elegance. But it had not been upgraded much at all since the 1940s, so it became quite the labor of love.”

The McInteers spent nearly a year and a half totally remodeling the residence before moving into what they thought would be their forever home. At the time, both of their children were studying at the University of Virginia, but have since moved elsewhere.

“The home needs to be loved, appreciated and filled with people,” McInteer said.

For its incredible enhancements, 1105 Princess Anne St. received the E. Boyd Graves Award for Preservation Excellence from the Historic Fredericksburg Foundation in 2011.

Sitting on a nearly 10,000 square-foot lot and boasting more than 5,500 square feet of living space, there is plenty of wiggle room and the visible enhancements quickly add up. These improvements include its exterior wood siding, shutters, doors, the yard’s wrought iron fence and gate, the home’s original walls and so much more. Complementing the modern vibe, the home’s plumbing and electric have been updated and there is a new GeoThermal heating and air conditioning system.