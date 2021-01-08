Two versatile and historic downtown properties with major income potential on market for $975,000

A new year brings new opportunities.
And, in the case of 1113 and 1111 Caroline St. in the heart of downtown Fredericksburg, the opportunities are truly endless with customizable configurations galore.
The properties are now on the market and being sold together, listed for $975,000 total with James Massey, the broker and owner of Lando Massey Real Estate. For Massey—a Fredericksburg native, lifetime resident and true local expert—the offerings have a particularly special place in his heart.
“This was my old stomping ground when I was growing up,” said Massey. “In fact, my best friend lived there. So, I’ve had many amazing memories and know it’s been such a staple for a lot of people and in our town’s history.”
Most recently, beloved local figure Nancy Lee Hardin Gasparovic owned the properties. Gasparovic was renowned for her warm hospitality, regularly hosting her kids and grandkids as well as guests. Among her endeavors, she operated 1113 Caroline St. as a successful Airbnb rental.
“Nancy was so excited to find such a unique property downtown,” her children, Shannon Gasparovic Christianson and Ladd Gasparovic, said in a statement provided to The Free Lance–Star. “She enjoyed meeting her guests, some of whom stayed in touch, rented multiple times and even reached out to her family to tell them how much they enjoyed staying in the home and experiencing her generous hospitality.
“She had recently added a sleeping space in the basement so that she could accommodate additional guests, including visiting performers with the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, one of her favorite organizations.”
Beyond its recent ownership, 1111 and 1113 Caroline St. have quite the historic allure. The original structures, dating back to the early 1800s, were destroyed in the Fredericksburg Fire of 1807 before being rebuilt. Among 1111 Caroline’s most notable residents was famed artist John Adams Elder.
Widely regarded as “Fredericksburg’s Artist of the Civil War,” Elder was born in 1833 at the home. He went on to paint such figures as Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson as well as everyday folks from the Civil War era. His career took him to places near and far throughout the U.S. before he passed away in his Caroline Street home in 1895.
“In a town full of history, these properties have stood the test of time,” said Massey. “And now, we’re ready for the next chapter.”
With a taste of the properties’ past, let’s dive into the present, shall we? First and foremost, its location is as prime as it gets. With these homes, you are steps from all downtown Fredericksburg offers, including award-winning restaurants, shopping and historical attractions. For commuters, the Fredericksburg Virginia Railway Express station is just seven blocks away.
1113 Caroline St. boasts 2,898 total square feet of living space, highlighted by gleaming hardwood floors and bright spaces throughout. Its exterior is currently clad in a vibrant, spring-like yellow with tasteful green shutters.
The residence has three total bedrooms, including a stunning primary suite. Among the primary suite’s features are a gas fireplace, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet and spacious master bath, including a jetted tub.
On the kitchen front, it’s a gourmet dream come true, with stainless steel appliances, an open floor plan and expansive island. Additional interior features include five total fireplaces (two with working gas), a formal living room, dining room and charming third-floor bedroom with sitting area.
With the property, there is an opportunity to lock off the back portion of the main level via an existing pocket door, creating its own rentable or unique space. If you’ve ever wanted to operate your own bed and breakfast, you can do so here.
Heading outside, the backyard is wonderfully landscaped and offers numerous options for lounging and entertaining. Its multiple patio areas provide the perfect setting for outdoor gatherings, soaking up some rays and everything in between. A deck stems from the primary bedroom, equating to a private oasis for its new owners. Massey says that during the winter months, you can see Chatham Manor from the deck.
For storage, there’s a shed out back. And, among the home’s most unique features, there is a private, gated, 4-foot-wide alley stemming from the back of 1113 Caroline St. to Sophia Street, providing seamless access to even more activities and local amenities.
Let’s talk about parking. The home offers off-street parking for two vehicles, with plenty of room to expand, if needed. If you know anything about parking in downtown Fredericksburg, this is an incredible benefit.
Heading over to 1111 Caroline St., it’s a beautiful mix of residential and commercial. The main level is a dedicated commercial space, including two large rooms and a half-bath. It is currently tenant-occupied by the hair salon Studio Dior.
Going upstairs at 1111 Caroline, there’s a two-story, two-bedroom apartment with original hardwood floors, a full kitchen, bathroom and washer/dryer. This space is currently tenant-occupied as well. Adding to the configuration options of the properties, there is a third-floor pass through door at 1111 Caroline leading to 1113, which could equate to its own space or another income-producing option.
For more information or to coordinate a showing of 1111 and 1113 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg, contact James Massey with Lando Massey Real Estate at 540/368-1234 or james@landomassey.com. The Lando Massey Real Estate office is located at 1119 Caroline St. in downtown Fredericksburg.