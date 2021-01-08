Two versatile and historic downtown properties with major income potential on market for $975,000

“She had recently added a sleeping space in the basement so that she could accommodate additional guests, including visiting performers with the Riverside Center for the Performing Arts, one of her favorite organizations.”

Beyond its recent ownership, 1111 and 1113 Caroline St. have quite the historic allure. The original structures, dating back to the early 1800s, were destroyed in the Fredericksburg Fire of 1807 before being rebuilt. Among 1111 Caroline’s most notable residents was famed artist John Adams Elder.

Widely regarded as “Fredericksburg’s Artist of the Civil War,” Elder was born in 1833 at the home. He went on to paint such figures as Confederate Gens. Robert E. Lee and Stonewall Jackson as well as everyday folks from the Civil War era. His career took him to places near and far throughout the U.S. before he passed away in his Caroline Street home in 1895.

“In a town full of history, these properties have stood the test of time,” said Massey. “And now, we’re ready for the next chapter.”