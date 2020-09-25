Waterfront colonial on Stafford's Marlborough Point offers elegant living in natural setting for $798,888

From the towering red and white crepe myrtles lining its front driveway to a panoramic view of Accokeek Creek out back, the estate at 106 Indian Point Road is something else.
Overlooking beautiful Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve in Stafford County—which is frequented by nesting eagles, blue heron and migrating birds galore—the home is a stunning hybrid of beautifully preserved nature and modern elegance.
And, this elegance is set for an all-new owner. The home is co-listed by Jo Knight and Rosemary Johnson of Aquia Realty Inc. for $798,888.
“It is so peaceful and so beautiful ... you have to be pretty lucky to call this place home,” said Knight. “For anyone that loves the water, this is it. This is a home where memories are to be made and shared.”
When it comes to waterfront living and real estate, Knight—the broker and owner of Aquia Realty—is a local rock star. Next year will mark her 50th year since establishing the company.
Within her storied career, among her numerous designations, awards and community service, Knight has been named to the Fredericksburg Association of Realtors Hall of Fame. She also served as the president of the Fredericksburg Association of Realtors and currently sits on the board of the Stafford Hospital Foundation.
Johnson has been in the real estate biz since 2004 is a real “go-getter” and specializes in equestrian and estate properties. Together, the dynamic duo knows a spectacular home when they see one and, by all indications, this is one of them.
Let’s start with a brief history of the home’s neighborhood, Marlborough Point. Colloquial history sets the end of Indian Point Road as the site of Pocahontas’ kidnapping in 1613. Additionally, famed colonial lawyer John Mercer developed and called Marlborough Point home through much of the 1700s, among other local lore.
Flash forward to today and the neighborhood is thriving.
The home at 106 Indian Point Road was custom built and nestled on McGandy Cove in 1993 and boasts four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms and 3,351 square feet of living space. Its current owners are John and Yvonne McGee, who have resided at the 1.17-acre estate since 2003.
Once you’ve made your way through the crepe myrtle canopy (again, very cool), a fully fenced front yard with vinyl picket fence awaits. From there, a brick walkway leads to the home’s brick-clad front and inside we go.
As you make your way through its open foyer, you certainly begin to notice the little things that go a long way, including gleaming hardwood floors, tall ceilings, dentil crown molding and picture box trimming throughout.
Its core components are just as impressive, with a water treatment system, five-year-old water heater, dual-zone HVAC system and two-car garage with matching shed. For anything that could possibly go wrong, a seller-provided, one-year warranty is being offered for the new owner.
On the main level, the kitchen is as bright and welcoming as the home itself, with white cabinetry and appliances, a large island and ample pantry space. Adjacent to the kitchen is a formal dining room that currently houses a massive table and ten chairs—and there is still plenty of room to spare.
Also, on the main level, you’ll find an expansive living room with a stone-accented, wood-burning fireplace and a Florida Room/sunroom like no other, with views to the water. After taking in the view in the sunroom, you can take in a soak in the home’s hot tub right outside.
“Those sunroom views ... you can’t stop looking out the window,” said Johnson. “The sunsets here are just incredible. With the wildlife, views and tranquility, it is impossible to not enjoy.”
Upstairs are three of the home’s four bedrooms, including a spacious master suite that features a master bath with soaking tub and a dual-sink setup. Through the upper-level windows on a sunny day, you’ll enjoy creek water views for miles.
Downstairs in the finished basement, you’ll find a recreation area, full bathroom and the home’s fourth bedroom.
Out in the backyard, an outdoor utopia awaits. In addition to an open green space—perfect for Fido to run around—there’s a charming swing set as well as a stone pathway that leads you to a private deck and dock.
The dock has two deeded boat slips, including one lift. For boaters, Potomac Creek and the Potomac River are just around the corner, including local hotspots Tim’s II at Fairview and Rick’s on the River, or you can boat to Washington, D.C., or the Cheapeake Bay.
“Whether you are looking for a year-round home, vacation home or a little of both, this is waterfront living at its finest,” said Johnson.
The estate at 106 Indian Point Road is located approximately 15 minutes from the Stafford (Route 630/Courthouse Road) exit of Interstate 95, providing a direct commute to Washington, Richmond and points in between. The Brooke Virginia Railway Express (VRE) station is approximately 10 minutes away, as well.
In terms of shopping and restaurants, the establishments in the Stafford Courthouse area, Stafford Marketplace, Doc Stone Commons and more are all within a short driving distance. The home is in the Stafford County Public Schools district, with Stafford Elementary, Stafford Middle and Brooke Point High as its designated schools.
To coordinate a showing or for more information on 106 Indian Point Road in Stafford, contact Jo Knight or Rosemary Johnson with Aquia Realty Inc. at 540/659-2192 or joknight@aquiarealty.net. The Aquia Realty office is located at 2101 Jefferson Davis Highway in Stafford and a full list of the company’s current listings is available at aquiarealty.net.
