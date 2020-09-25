Waterfront colonial on Stafford's Marlborough Point offers elegant living in natural setting for $798,888

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

From the towering red and white crepe myrtles lining its front driveway to a panoramic view of Accokeek Creek out back, the estate at 106 Indian Point Road is something else.

Overlooking beautiful Crow’s Nest Natural Area Preserve in Stafford County—which is frequented by nesting eagles, blue heron and migrating birds galore—the home is a stunning hybrid of beautifully preserved nature and modern elegance.

And, this elegance is set for an all-new owner. The home is co-listed by Jo Knight and Rosemary Johnson of Aquia Realty Inc. for $798,888.

“It is so peaceful and so beautiful ... you have to be pretty lucky to call this place home,” said Knight. “For anyone that loves the water, this is it. This is a home where memories are to be made and shared.”

When it comes to waterfront living and real estate, Knight—the broker and owner of Aquia Realty—is a local rock star. Next year will mark her 50th year since establishing the company.

Within her storied career, among her numerous designations, awards and community service, Knight has been named to the Fredericksburg Association of Realtors Hall of Fame. She also served as the president of the Fredericksburg Association of Realtors and currently sits on the board of the Stafford Hospital Foundation.