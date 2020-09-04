Waterfront masterpiece in Fawn Lake on market for $2.99 million

If there’s one word to describe the estate at 11103 Vanderbilt Cove in Spotsylvania County, it’s this: Wow!
The five-bedroom, eight-bathroom elegant beauty—considered by so many to be the renowned Fawn Lake community’s crown jewel—is now for sale. It’s listed at $2,999,995 with Ann Wilson of KW Metro Center.
“This is such a rare opportunity,” said Wilson. “This home offers a 160-degree view of the lake—not to mention that it’s also one of the largest houses in the neighborhood. This home simply can’t be replicated ... and someone is about to be very, very happy with their new home.”
Wilson is one of the leading real estate agents in the region. She’s a member of the exclusive Northern Virginia Association of Realtors Life Top Producers Club. She has been honored as a top agent by Washingtonian magazine, Arlington Magazine and Virginia Living magazine, among several other regional and national publications.
Additionally, Wilson has lived in the Fawn Lake community herself for five years.
“What makes this place so special, especially in today’s environment, is that you’re in a secluded community. There is so much here to keep you occupied: golf, tennis, swimming, paddleboarding, boating, waterskiing, fishing and kayaking, not to mention the clubhouse that serves amazing dishes!” she said. “Some days, I think, ‘Pinch me, because I feel so blessed to be here.’ There is no other place I’d want to be.”
The current owner of 11103 Vanderbilt Cove is Marilyn Berlin. She and her late husband, Ed Berlin, imagined the home and Campion Coleman of Coleman Homes painstakingly built the beauty in 2006. And, from its inception, Coleman Homes certainly spared no expense.
“You can really tell that the builder maximized the land,” said Wilson. “There is a view of the lake from virtually every single room in the house. You have to see it to believe it.”
So, let’s get down to the nitty-gritty of this 12,500-square-foot beauty on 1.66 acres, shall we?
Let’s start with the exterior’s luxury stone, which Berlin was flown to a quarry in Pennsylvania to handpick. Once she made her selection, Berlin had eight massive trucks drive it down to Virginia to be installed. If you look close enough, you can see the little purple veins in the stone, which originally drew her to it.
Walking in the home’s front door and into its two-story foyer, you immediately notice the through lines—high ceilings, wall-to-wall windows with bright natural light, gleaming hardwood floors, and handcrafted crown molding.
The main level is an open-floor paradise primed for entertaining, with its open-concept den, family room, and kitchen culminating in a picture-perfect view of the lake. Among the highlights are a natural stone fireplace and a lake-view (yes, that stunning view is everywhere!) breakfast area parallel to the home’s extensive screened porch.
The kitchen is gourmet in every sense of the word, with granite countertops, a massive island, wet/dry bar, custom cabinetry, designer lighting, a wine refrigerator, and top-line appliances, such as a Wolf stove. Once the perfect meal is ready to go, it’s over to the formal dining room (yes, which also overlooks that glistening lake) accented with custom lighting and a tray ceiling.
On the main level, you will also find the master suite equating to a place you may never want to leave. Highlights of the showstopping area include a private sitting room with a gas fireplace and built-in bookcases, a wine refrigerator, his and her closets, and a wet bar. The luxury master bath includes double vanities, a soaking tub, and a steam shower.
Upstairs, there are four bedrooms and four bathrooms, all overlooking the lake!
Downstairs, the lower level presents endless recreation opportunities, with a massive professional home gym, billiards room, 12-person custom home theater, workshop and custom bar. On the storage front, there’s a cedar walk-in closet and a dedicated storage room.
Amid the slew of amenities, Wilson notes that the home is incredibly energy efficient, airtight and allergy-friendly. In total, there are six HVAC systems and seven on-demand water systems throughout the abode.
Heading outside, the backyard area features a terraced stone patio overlooking the water that featuress a dining area and multiple sitting areas. As for your boat, you can park it on your own private dock, just a short stroll away.
Complementing the home’s grounds is a lake community lifestyle like no other, starting with social opportunities year-round at the Fawn Lake Community Association Clubhouse.
Living in the Fawn Lake community, you’ll enjoy more than 7 miles of shoreline that offer boating, paddleboarding, kayaking and swimming opportunities aplenty. Additional outdoor amenities include tennis, basketball, volleyball and pickleball courts, as well as a marina and dog park. The community is protected by 24-hour security.
And last but certainly not least, there’s the Arnold Palmer-designed golf course virtually in your backyard. If this doesn’t inspire you to up your game, well, that’s on you.
“With everything that comes with this home, you certainly couldn’t build and equip it for what it’s going for ... it’s absolutely one-of-a-kind,” said Wilson. “Sometimes when I go to show it, I’ll turn the lights on and just admire it. Certainly, whoever purchases this home next will find so much to admire as well.”
To arrange a showing or for more information on 11103 Vanderbilt Cove in Spotsylvania, contact Ann Wilson, KW Metro Center, at 703/328-0532 or ann@annwilsonhomes.com. KW Metro Center office is located at 2101 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington.
