There are homes with an upgrade or two that claim to “have it all.”
And then there is the expansive abode located at 8804 General Griffins Court in Fredericksburg that, well, may very well have it all.
The four-bedroom, 3.5-bath estate with 6,699 square feet of living space has just hit the market. It’s priced to sell at $685,000 with Denise Smith of Century 21 Redwood Realty.
“When you think of a traditional, colonial-style house, this is a hidden and rare gem with it being the size it is,” said Smith. “Its current owners thought of everything that anyone would possibly need.”
Smith is a Texas native, proud mom and Air Force veteran. She’s been in the real estate biz for 15 years and, throughout the years, has fallen even more in love with the diversity of homes the Fredericksburg region offers.
As for what makes this home, located within the renowned Estates of Chancellorsville community, unique? It’s a mix of location and the care its current owners, Douglas and Lynda MacDonald, have put into it.
“When I think of the Estates of Chancellorsville, it’s a very family-oriented and friendly neighborhood ... it’s the type of place anyone would love to call home,” Smith said. “As for the way the current owners have taken care of the house, it looks like a brand-new home. The next owner could move in and, for the next 20 to 30 years, have minimal issues because it’s been taken care of so well.”
In terms of location, the home at 8804 General Griffins Court strikes the perfect balance of privacy as well as access to all the area has to offer. The home itself is situated on three, primarily wooded acres of land. It’s a true park-like setting, with the area immediately surrounding the house cleared and ample space for outdoor activities galore.
Beyond the property, State Route 3 is within a one-mile radius, with seamless access to shopping, restaurants and amenities galore. Access to Interstate 95 is within a 30-minute drive, opening the gateways to D.C., Richmond and beyond.
The home is serviced by Spotsylvania County Public Schools with Chancellor Elementary—a National Blue Ribbon school; Ni River Middle and Riverbend High as its designated learning locations.
Now let’s zoom in on the details of this colonial beauty itself.
The home was built by American Heritage in 2011 and it’s laid out to appease a number of prospective buyers.
“You’ve got a variety of choices here,” Smith said. “It could be perfect for a growing family, a family with older children who need their own space or, potentially, it is a wonderful home to live in and take care of your parents as well.”
Its main floor door sills are oversized, primed for those with handicap or wheelchair needs. Through its front patio columns and front door, an expansive main floor awaits. Its master bedroom boasts a large sitting room, two walk-in closets and one heck of a bathroom. The master bath’s features include a jetted tub, upgraded quartz counters and walk-in ceramic shower.
Still on the main level, there is a formal dining room, living room and a two-story family room with a corner fireplace. Off the family room is a composite deck with a retractable deck awning.
The kitchen is loaded with upgrades that will draw any family in for a steady gathering, including double ovens with convection, an extended walk-in pantry, a large island and soft-close doors. Off the kitchen is an intimate breakfast room. Rounding out the main level (yes, there’s more!) is a three-car, side-load, insulated garage and adjacent laundry room with wash sink.
Let’s head upstairs now where three large bedrooms await. There’s a Jack-and-Jill bathroom that features two separate sinks and toilets. There’s also a connecting shower, which is pretty unusual.
Downstairs, you’ll find a rec room as well as a fifth bedroom. There’s a great room with a wet bar, hobby room and ample connections for a washer, dryer, freezer/refrigerator and more. With all of this room, the world is your oyster, spanning a massive space for kids, a separate suite environment or storage.
Beyond its glamour, the home’s included components are equally as dazzling, with a 220-volt hook-up for a hot tub, natural gas for a grill, three climate-controlled zones throughout the home and a whole-house natural gas-fueled generator.
Perhaps the home’s most unique feature is a built-in, climate-controlled storage shed. Unlike the standalone sheds you’ll find on most plots of land, this one actually shares a door with the home and its exterior doors open to the backyard.
“It’s all here, but there is certainly room and the opportunity to make it your own,” said Smith.
To arrange a showing or for more information, contact Denise Smith with Century 21 Redwood Realty at 540/538-6331 or denisedsmith@hotmail.com. Century 21 Redwood Realty has 13 offices throughout the region, including locations in Fredericksburg (10601 Courthouse Road) and Stafford (80 Prosperity Lane).
