Amid quarantined weeks and months of lockdown, many folks are starting to dream of what their next chapter may look like.
The next time you uncork a bottle of wine, pop the cap off a craft beer or dive into some yummy cheese, just know that there’s an agribusiness-zoned property awaiting you in King George County, where you can set up a wine, beer or farming haven of your own.
The 15.75-acre green refuge currently known as Oak Crest Vineyard and Winery, located at 8215 Oak Crest Drive, is officially for sale. The property is listed at $595,000 by Keller Williams Superior Realty agents, Jennifer Guilday and Svetlana Moran. The owners, Conrad and Dorothy Brandts, wish to sell the winery as they are both up in age, over 80, and their sons, with families of their own, no longer have the time to devote attention to the property.
“This will be perfect for someone who is familiar with A-2 zoning,” said Guilday. “The opportunities that come with this land are incredible, spanning hobbies and businesses in wine, beer, dairy or some type of tourism production. And, it is certainly priced to sell.”
Conrad and Dorothy Brandts originally purchased the property in January 1986. Conrad, being a former electrical engineer at Dahlgren base, is also the winemaker, where his wife, Dorothy, the artist who helped with ascetics of the property. They identified the land as a prime spot to plant grapes thanks to the land’s high plateaus, optimal water infrastructure and perfect air.
They planted their first rows of grapes in 1986. By 1999, there were enough grapes flourishing to open a winery and, in 2002, they did just that. Today, there are two types of grapes flourishing on property, including red Bordeaux and Symphony grapes.
Prior to the Brandts’ ownership, there are a number of tall tales pertaining to the broader property. In the back/southeastern corner, there is a small cemetery that touches a portion of the vineyard. There are tales of squatters who laid claim to the cemetery, including grave robbers who were seeking treasures. The owners note that even amid these tales, that no ghosts have ever come for their wine, even during Halloween parties.
Stretching even further back in history, during the War of 1812, there was a high hill known as “Spy Hill,” where locals would observe British sailing ships making their way through the Potomac. The owners have also found bayonets, round clay bullets on-property and, at one point, George Washington’s family owned some of the adjacent land.
“Not only are you investing in an opportunity for today, but there is so much significance to this land and what’s nearby throughout the centuries,” said Guilday.
In addition to rolling lush greenery, a secluded chalet anchors the property. Among the features within the pristine, wooden tress-clad building are a loft, bar, kitchen, two restrooms, customer seating, fireplace and ample storage space. Its spacious basement includes a cooling unit, dumbwaiter and large double doors for easy access.
The chalet itself was designed by Dorothy Brandts and it has hosted countless weddings, events and happy hours throughout the years.
The chalet started out solely underground, providing stable temperatures to age the wine. Eventually, to provide a retail outlet, the Brandts built up. Today, the chalet boasts 2,400 square feet of underground space as well as 2,000 square feet of tasting room and office space.
“This was certainly a hobby for the Brandts and it brought them so much joy,” said Guilday. “Among the tasteful features within the chalet itself, you will notice the railing up to the loft, where there is an ornamentation of a variety of wine bottle shapes that Dorothy designed and cut with a coping saw. There is so much unique flair and certainly an opportunity for the next buyer to add their own creations.”
With A-2 zoning, the possibilities are diverse for the Oak Crest agribusiness’ grounds. In addition to a thriving winery, approved agricultural-related uses include the keeping and raising of livestock, a horse farm, field cropping and so much more.
Conveying with the property is a 35-by-56-foot pole barn that may be used to house agribusiness equipment. A 750-foot Artesian well maintains the property’s water source, which is diverted from a 1,250-gallon underground tank and drain field. A separate 1,250-gallon tank and drain field provides a discharge for wastewater.
According to Guilday, a house may also be built on the land with appropriate permitting.
Getting to the property is a treat all in its own.
“You enter via a gravel driveway off Oak Crest Drive and then wind through the trees,” said Guilday. “The way it is laid out, you almost feel like you’re in Europe, nestled back in the woods, surrounded by picturesque nature and beautiful, healthy soil.”
While the property at 8215 Oak Crest Drive feels mile removed from our hectic world, in reality it is super-convenient to all our region has to offer.
The property is situated less than 15 minutes from Dahlgren and Colonial Beach, with shopping and restaurants aplenty. Additionally, access to U.S. Route 301 is less than three miles north, providing seamless access to Richmond, Washington, D.C., and all spots in between.
For more information on the Oak Crest agribusiness in King George or to arrange a showing, contact Jennifer Guilday at 540/940-1397 or jguildayvarealtor@gmail.com or Svetlana Moran at 540/538-5486 or msvetlana@gmail.com. Keller Williams Superior Realty is located at 923 Maple Grove Drive, Suite 205, in Fredericksburg.
PHOTOS: Pristine Oak Crest agribusiness in King George for sale
The 15.75-acre green refuge currently known as Oak Crest Vineyard and Winery, located at 8215 Oak Crest Drive, is officially for sale. The property is listed at $595,000 by Keller Williams Superior Realty agents, Jennifer Guilday and Svetlana Moran.
The land, nestled in the woods, is surrounded by lush greenery.
The secluded chalet on the property off Oak Crest Drive includes a kitchen, bar and plenty of customer seating areas.
The wooden tress-clad building also boasts a loft, two restrooms and a spacious basement,.
A chalet anchors the Oak Crest property, the site of myriad weddings and events over the years.
Opportunities abound at the 15.75-acre estate known as Oak Crest Vineyard and Winery in King George County, on the market for $595,000.
