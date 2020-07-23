Who is ready for the biggest wedding season ever once COVID-19 finally makes its grand exit?
By now, you may know someone whose grandiose plans have been affected by this tricky pandemic we’ve all been living through. Or, perhaps, you’ve been impacted yourself.
Well, when the time comes for those rescheduled events as well as an influx of ceremonies like never before, one lucky buyer out there will hold the reins to one of the most prized wedding venues in the Fredericksburg area.
Rock Hill Plantation House, situated on 7-plus acres in North Stafford amid green fields and a trio of ponds, is now for sale. The property recently hit the market with Alex Belcher of Belcher Real Estate for $1,599,900.
Through July 20, Alex Belcher has sold more than $63 million in real estate in 2020 and, in his 10 years in the biz, he has sold more than 1,500 properties. In 2015, he was honored among REALTOR magazine’s prestigious “30 Under 30.”
Belcher has a number of notable sales under his belt, but this gem stands out in his mind.
“Not only is this place an absolute gem, but it is a turnkey wedding venue as well,” said the agent. “The lifestyle we’re selling here allows you to live on the property and run your own wedding-venue business. The great thing is the reviews are there, the business is there, the website and so much more. It’s all ready.”
Built in 2000 and holding six bedrooms and five bathrooms, Rock Hill Plantation House carries a modern elegance yet historic ambiance. This ambiance has equated to some very happy wedding clientele throughout the years. The property current has a 4.9 rating (out of 5) on Wedding Wire, Facebook and other reputable review sites.
“While it may not be a ‘historic’ home in terms of age, history is being created all the time here,” said Belcher. “With so many wonderful past, present and future weddings here, the memories are endless.”
The estate is situated approximately 15 minutes west of the State Route 610 (Aquia/Garrisonville Road) exit off Interstate 95. When you arrive at its gated driveway, it is pure grace and warmth from there.
The drive itself boasts the first pond (of three) that will greet you on the property, as well as towering trees the entire way. A large parking pad for guests anchors the end of the drive.
Hedges color the brick paver entrance to the three-level, white, plantation-style venue. Covered porches line both above-ground levels of the estate, with forest green shutters adding to its countryside appeal.
Through its front door is a sophisticated utopia that has served as the anchor for many big days.
Its main level features a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, a breakfast bar, stainless steel appliances and gas range with backsplash. The kitchen is adjacent to a spacious dining room that is accented by graceful crown molding and a chandelier. There is a sunroom off the dining room as well, perfect for taking in the estate’s expansive vistas.
Beyond the dining room is an open living room with a gas fireplace and French door exit that leads out to the home’s rear porch. The main level also has a roomy master suite with a jetted soaking tub, separate shower, granite double vanity sinks and ceramic tile flooring. And down the hall is a private office, perfect for managing the property’s day-to-day activities.
And, up to this point, we’ve covered only the main level.
Upstairs is another large master suite, featuring a Jack and Jill master bath, with an oversized shower, custom tiling, a glistening glass door and double vanity sink. The hallway bath upstairs also has an oversized shower and granite vanity sink, perfect for guests’ wedding preparations.
Downstairs is a large finished basement, with sliding-door access to the backyard, a large rec room and separate game room. The game room also serves as a stellar man cave.
In total, the residence has more than 6,100 square feet of living space, including a finished attic for storage and/or a bonus room.
In addition to the principal venue, a few other gems convey with the Rock Hill Plantation House sale. Among them is a carriage house reception hall, complete with an open room, five sets of French doors, a caterer’s prep kitchen and three restrooms. Its veranda overlooks the property’s in-ground swimming pool. Also conveying is a large picturesque gazebo overlooking two of the property’s ponds, which is picture-perfect for any wedding photo shoot.
Since its inception, Rock Hill Plantation House has been kept meticulously and has experienced a number of significant improvements. In 2019, for example, the plantation house had new gutters and downspouts installed, as well as 36 new fiberglass columns. In 2016, a new 10-zone irrigation system was installed on its grounds and, in 2019, its driveway and parking area were repaved. Its plantation and carriage houses have been freshly painted and have new lighting fixtures as well.
“The condition of the property is pristine and everything, business and structural wise, has been fully approved by the county,” said Alex Belcher. “It’s ready to go.”
Rock Hill Plantation is located at 228 Rock Hill Church Road in North Stafford. For more information or to schedule a showing, contact Alex Belcher with Alex Belcher Real Estate at 540/300-9669 or Alex@BelcherRealEstateVA.com. The Belcher Real Estate office is located at 809 William St. in downtown Fredericksburg.
