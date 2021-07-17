 Skip to main content
IN NATURE>> Great egret makes graceful landing at Ruffins Pond
IN NATURE>> Great egret makes graceful landing at Ruffins Pond

Ruffins Pond

A great egret lands in search of food near the waters of Ruffins Pond in Spotsylvania County on Thursday, July 1, 2021. According to the Audubon Field Guide, the birds were nearly wiped out in the United States in the late 1800s, when its plumes were sought for use in fashion. The Great Egret made a comeback after early conservationists put a stop to the slaughter and protected its colonies; as a result, this bird became the symbol of the National Audubon Society.

 Pete Cihelka

A great egret lands in search of food near the waters of Ruffins Pond in Spotsylvania County on a recent afternoon.

According to the Audubon Field Guide, the birds were nearly wiped out in the United States in the late 1800s, when its plumes were prized for use on ladies hats. The great egret made a comeback after early conservationists lobbied for legislation to stop the slaughter of migratory birds and established the first wildlife refuges and sanctuaries. In 1953, this bird became the symbol of the National Audubon Society.

