IN NATURE>> Great egret makes graceful landing at Ruffins Pond

According to the Audubon Field Guide, the birds were nearly wiped out in the United States in the late 1800s, when its plumes were prized for use on ladies hats. The great egret made a comeback after early conservationists lobbied for legislation to stop the slaughter of migratory birds and established the first wildlife refuges and sanctuaries. In 1953, this bird became the symbol of the National Audubon Society.