JOHNSTON: A day at the movies not what it used to be

SOME THINGS just don’t make good business sense.

Last week, I fussed about zero-degree temperatures in restaurants (and got plenty of “Amens!”) so this week, I’ll take on the movie theater industry.

I have been wanting to see “Top Gun Maverick.” Well, actually, I really haven’t, but everyone kept telling me how good it was. Still, I did not see the original “Top Gun” so I figured I might be lost in the plot.

But if it was so good, maybe I’d better check it out, so one night when there was nothing on TV and it was too wet for farm work, I headed down to my local movie theater.

The line was out the door, so I figured “Top Gun Maverick” really must be a good movie. Then I realized that there were also two kiddie movies playing, so now I knew why the crowd was there.

I stood there in line for a couple of minutes and suddenly I noticed that the people up front were walking away with popcorn and drinks.

“Is this the ticket line or the food line?” I asked the guy in front of me.

“Both,” he replied.

Both? I’ve been to a lot of theaters in my time, but the ticket line and the food line were never the same. I know there is a supposed labor shortage, but this was ridiculous. Besides, there were four people working behind the counter. Two lines were possible.

But the guy in front of me was right. The same person selling tickets was also taking food orders. It was going to be a slow line.

Eventually I got to the counter and, debit card in hand, I told the lady what I wanted to see. Her first response was, “You don’t want any food?” There was sadness in her voice when I said, “No.”

Her next remark caught me off guard. Even before she put my debit card in her machine she said, “OK, choose your seat.”

Choose my seat? At first I didn’t understand. You go into a movie theater and find a seat. That’s the way it has always worked. But the lady pointed to an electronic chart and told me to pick out a seat.

What? I want to find my own seat when I get in there. I don’t want to wind up sitting by someone who hasn’t had a bath in weeks or two teenagers who talk through the whole picture. I am perfectly capable of finding my own seat, thank you.

But no! I have to pick a seat on this chart. I, of course, protested.

“We want to know where everyone is sitting,” the lady said. I presume this had something to do with COVID, which has now almost supplanted Hitler as the cause of all bad stuff.

Again, I protested.

“Oh, don’t worry, sir,” the lady said with a smile. “As soon as the movie starts, you can get up and move wherever you want.

All this really made a lot of sense! Many times I have attended movies in this theater when I was the only patron in the audience. Five people in that facility has always constituted a crowd. Now they want to assign seats that you really don’t have to sit in? I felt like I was part of a mischievous third grade class trying to sneak something past a substitute teacher. But I obeyed orders and picked a seat.

By the time I got into the theater, of course, the movie had started, so, by permission of the ticket seller, I sat where I wanted, hoping that some stinking old man who had picked this seat didn’t wander in in the dark and sit on my lap. Fortunately, no one did.

It was a pretty good movie. And even though I hadn’t seen the original “Top Gun,” I had no trouble following the plot. Now, on to “Elvis!”

Speaking of things that don’t make sense, I got something in the mail the other day I thought I would never see again—a telephone directory.

Hey! I don’t think the land line into my neighborhood even works anymore and I’m sure the telephone company has no plans to repair it.

A telephone book with only landline numbers? As my old grandma used to say, “That’s about as useless as teats on a boar hog!”

But then we live in a world where they make you pick your theater seat even though you don’t have to sit in it.

Of course, when I was a kid, you had to be convicted of something to get a “cell number.”

Times have changed.