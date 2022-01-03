JOHNSTON: A look back at notable snowstorms of the past

More than 2 feet of snow fell during the Blizzard of Feb. 15-17, 2003, a storm that will also be long remembered.

The biggest snow in the memory of most people under 40, however, began on Jan. 6, 1996. Snow started falling on Saturday night and continued all day Sunday and into Sunday night.

With temperatures in the teens and low 20s, winds blew the dry snow into drifts and caused roads to become impassable. When it was over, about 20–25 inches had accumulated in the Piedmont of Virginia, with about 32 inches along the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in Madison and Rappahannock counties.

Atop the Blue Ridge, along the Skyline Drive, totals ranged from 45 to 50 inches.

Two weeks later, on Jan. 19, warm temperatures and heavy rain caused melting and flooding and led to the drowning deaths of four young people in Culpeper County.

Two storms, one on Thursday and one on the following Sunday, dumped 17 inches of snow each on the area in January 1987, three years after the Blizzard of 1983 gave us 24–30 inches.