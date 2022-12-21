JOHNSTON: Bathroom graffiti and other unsolved mysteries

You never see messages on public restroom walls anymore.

They were common when I was growing up, things like “For a good time call Linda,” which was followed by what was presumably Linda’s telephone number (just using that name as an example so don’t any Lindas send me hate mail).

I never called one of those numbers and I always wondered if anyone did. And I always wondered if “Linda” would answer if I did dial it up. In reality, that could have been the number for the Sheriff’s Office or the county courthouse.

If it really was Linda’s number, you might have gotten her father or even her husband on the line. Few guys were ready to take that chance.

I also wondered who wrote those messages on restroom walls. Was it a disgruntled boyfriend, some kid who was trying to be smart or Linda herself? Did some lonesome “Linda” slip into the men’s room in the middle of the night and scribble that sentence on the faded paint?

I also wondered if there were similar messages on the walls in the ladies’ restroom, but I was never curious or adventurous enough to investigate. And I never asked a girl who was walking out of a restroom, “Is there any graffiti on the walls in there?”

What may have been written on the ladies’ room wall will likely remain a mystery to me, but such scribbling was common on the walls of men’s rooms. Guys, especially younger ones, have no couth.

Still, when you're a 20-year-old guy, such messages are food for thought.

If you did call Linda she might say, “I wouldn’t go out with you for all the tea in china!”

I’ve always wondered about that saying. Does it mean all the tea in China, the country, or all the tea in china, meaning teapots and teacups?

Most people think it is China, the country, because that nation reportedly consumes more tea than any other.

I disagree. This is an English saying and the lords and ladies of Great Britain cannot do without their tea, which they drink in china cups. Thus, I contend it is “all the tea in china [cups].”

Here is another good question for this time of year: Does Santa Claus go down the chimney feet first or headfirst?

I know, there are a lot better questions to be asking about the Jolly Old Elf, such as: how does he get all those toys in one sack or do reindeer really fly?

I’ll leave those questions to the cynics and just try to discover how the old guy gets down the chimney.

I remember the illustrations in the children’s book “'Twas the Night Before Christmas” and they had Santa sitting on top of the chimney with one foot still in the flue. That would indicate that he came out headfirst. But how did he go down the chimney?

If it were me, I probably want to go headfirst so that if there was a fire in the fireplace I could stop and not get burned. Going down feet first, Santa could wind up with his rear end all lit up!

I always wondered how that whole Santa Claus coming down the chimney business got started in the first place. Wouldn’t it have been better — and safer — to slip in through the back door after everyone was asleep?

On second thought, slipping in through the back door could be construed as breaking and entering and it would not do for Kris Kringle to get arrested on Christmas Eve. And coming in through a window would make him a second-story man and lead to the same charges.

Yep. He had to come down the chimney because there is no law that I have ever seen where a person can be arrested for entering a home in that manner.

Coming down headfirst would be more logical because he would likely lower his bag of toys ahead of him. If he came down feet first, his bag would be on his back and that would require more room than a 12-inch flue could accommodate.

Questions, questions, questions! Life is just full of questions, especially if you have an inquiring mind.

I suppose most people don’t dwell on the questions I have asked because they are still trying to figure out the big one: which came first, the chicken or the egg?

That leaves me to lose sleep working on the obscure problems. But then my mind has always been a bit warped.

I’ll leave you with these thoughts: I have never seen Santa Claus’ name written on a bathroom wall nor do any little children leave Santa tea in a china cup on the fireplace hearth.

But that still leaves the unsolved mystery of which way Santa goes down the chimney.

Maybe I’ll call Linda. She might know the answer.