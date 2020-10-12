JOHNSTON: Be careful when taking to the woods

Your mother likely warned you to be careful on numerous occasions and that was good advice. Accidents can put you in the hospital in a heartbeat.
I ran into an old friend a few weeks ago who is now recovering from a freak accident that occurred several months ago.
He was tugging on a dead branch trying to remove it from a brush pile when the stick suddenly popped free. His momentum carried him backward, causing him to fall and hit his head on the ground.
No big deal, right? Something you laugh about at the supper table. Weeks later, he began experiencing balance problems. Subsequent tests showed that when he hit the ground, his brain had shifted to one side and that bleeding had been occurring since the day of the accident.
His full recovery will take time.
I bring this up because many people take to the woods with a chainsaw during the fall and winter. And every year there are those who get killed or maimed. Felling trees or just cutting off overhead limbs in your yard can be risky business, even if you are careful. Too often we are not careful.
Two men I have known were killed by falling limbs and another is partially paralyzed. It is dangerous work.
I know because I have cleared many acres with a chainsaw, and several times I have almost met my maker.
Once, I was sawing down an old dead locust tree that I wanted to use to make fence posts when the vibration from my chainsaw caused a high limb to break off and fall from about 50 feet above.
That limb, about 4 inches in diameter, missed my head by about 2 feet. Using a handsaw or an ax, I might have heard the crack of the limb when it broke, but the roar of the chainsaw drowned out all other sounds.
A few years ago, I was sawing up a downed tree for a neighbor when, with the saw running, I tripped over a piece of junk metal hidden in the leaves. Having worked in the woods for years, I had the presence of mind to extend the saw away from my body as I fell forward. I sprained my other wrist (with which I broke my fall), but the situation could have been much worse.
We all tend to do stupid things at times, especially if we are used to handling power equipment. Forty years ago, I had a friend whose truck was hung up on a log and he decided to crawl under it with his chainsaw in order to clear the obstruction.
The saw accidentally hit the metal of the truck, flew back and cut him pretty bad. Luckily there was someone with him, but had he been alone, he might have bled to death.
I have seen people stand on the back of pickup trucks (I’ve done it myself) to cut overhanging limbs in their yards. Not a smart idea, but it happens all the time.
During pioneer days, it was said that more men died of ax wounds than from any other accident. Those were the days when trees needed to be felled for firewood, fence rails, to build log homes and to clear land for farm plots.
Axes needed to be honed to razor sharpness for these tasks and men who used these tools on a daily basis often became complacent. The slip of an ax could almost sever a foot or break a leg. Even if the gash wasn’t that deep, there was always the danger of infection or blood poisoning. These were the days before antibiotics and doctors were few and far between on the frontier.
Complacency and carelessness are not limited to working with an ax or a chainsaw. It was said that more pioneers traveling to California and Oregon shot themselves accidentally than were killed by marauding Indians. These people who hunted for food on a daily basis just got careless.
That still happens today. Each year hunters accidentally kill themselves or other hunters.
And I have a friend who almost bled to death when he accidentally cut his upper leg while skinning a deer.
We go into the woods at this time of year to hunt and to saw firewood. Both are dangerous activities, so be careful and don’t take chances.
And if you’re sawing off an overhead limb on a tree in your yard, make sure you know where the branch is going to fall.
A lot of bad accidents happen during fall and winter. Don’t get hurt by being careless or taking unnecessary chances. Life is too short anyway. Why shorten it more?
Donnie Johnston
