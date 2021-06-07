JOHNSTON: Be sure to take thunderstorms seriously

A week or so ago, I was reminded of a lesson I learned as a young man.
I was playing golf during the middle of a hot afternoon and watching the sky to the west for signs of much-needed rain.
The radar on my cellphone indicated there were storms maybe 30 miles away in the Shenandoah Valley, but they seemed to be dying out as they approached the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Above me, there was a broken layer of clouds, but no thunderheads and the sun was shining through the haze.
I was about to hit my third shot on a par-four hole when suddenly there was a thunderous crack as a bolt of lightning crashed to the ground somewhere within a few hundred yards. There was no clap of thunder, just the crack of the lightning.
Needless to say, I jumped in my cart and headed for the parking lot. My game was finished for that day. As I threw my bag in the trunk of my car, I looked up and saw one small dark cloud from which the lightning bolt had come.
A storm has to start somewhere. The first bolt of lightning has to strike somewhere. On this day, the storm started almost exactly above me. There was no warning of any kind that there might be lightning. The bolt just exploded from out of nowhere and that was it.
Two or three minutes after that initial bolt, there was another streak of lightning a mile or so to the east. By now the sky was darkening in that direction as a thunderhead began to expand and rise higher into the humid sky.
There were only a few drops of rain at the golf course. Half a mile to the east, there was a downpour. Within 15 minutes, a powerful storm was building and moving toward Fredericksburg.
This was the second time in my life that a bolt of lightning came from virtually nowhere and struck within a few hundred yards. Many years ago, I was working in my garden when a sudden crack scared me silly.
It was a similar day, mostly cloudy but still, with the sun shining. Again, there was no indication that a storm was brewing, no black cloud, no rumble of thunder. There was just that sudden bolt of lightning.
Every summer, I see people take foolish chances walking out into thunderstorms to get to their cars or to a store. You can’t take storms lightly. Lightning can strike you dead in a heartbeat. It happens many times each year.
Sometimes, as in my case, there is no warning. As I said, a storm has to start somewhere and that first bolt of lightning has to strike somewhere. But when the sky is dark and a storm is imminent, you have to be crazy to walk out into the open. And when the storm is upon you and the rain is falling, stay in the house or in the car until things calm down.
And I mean really calm down. My grandmother always warned me never to walk outside as soon as the rain from a thunderstorm had stopped. The air is still charged and lightning does not need rain to strike.
That first bolt of lightning has to strike somewhere and there will always be a last bolt, which often occurs just after the rain has ended and the sun is peeking through to the west. Give yourself a few extra minutes and wait until you hear a thunder clap at least a mile away in the direction the storm is moving.
Be careful with flash flooding, too. Storms seem to be getting progressively stronger these days and putting down more and more rain. Two or three inches of rain in an hour’s time can cause creeks to rise quickly, especially in urban areas where there is plenty of concrete and asphalt.
Driving through water rushing over a culvert or a bridge is not a good idea. A lot of motors have been ruined and a lot of lives lost when people take dangerous chances. “Turn around; don’t drown” is good advice.
Virginia has also seen an increase in tornadoes born out of thunderstorms in the past decade. If you see a tornado coming or get a tornado alert on your cell phone, move to the interior of a building on the lowest floor. A basement is the safest place.
Thunderstorms are dangerous. Lightning, flooding and tornadoes can kill you and should not to be taken lightly. And a large chunk of hail can also kill you.
On a humid afternoon when storms are forecast, watch the sky and be prepared to find cover if a storm threatens. But don’t take cover under a tree. Lightning often hits the tallest thing around and travels to the ground through the sap.
Remember, too, that if you’re out in the open, you might BE the tallest thing around.
Lightning also likes water, so get out of the pool or the creek.
Be careful this summer. Thunderstorms can get you in any number of ways. They’re nothing to take lightly.
