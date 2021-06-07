JOHNSTON: Be sure to take thunderstorms seriously

A week or so ago, I was reminded of a lesson I learned as a young man.

I was playing golf during the middle of a hot afternoon and watching the sky to the west for signs of much-needed rain.

The radar on my cellphone indicated there were storms maybe 30 miles away in the Shenandoah Valley, but they seemed to be dying out as they approached the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Above me, there was a broken layer of clouds, but no thunderheads and the sun was shining through the haze.

I was about to hit my third shot on a par-four hole when suddenly there was a thunderous crack as a bolt of lightning crashed to the ground somewhere within a few hundred yards. There was no clap of thunder, just the crack of the lightning.

Needless to say, I jumped in my cart and headed for the parking lot. My game was finished for that day. As I threw my bag in the trunk of my car, I looked up and saw one small dark cloud from which the lightning bolt had come.

A storm has to start somewhere. The first bolt of lightning has to strike somewhere. On this day, the storm started almost exactly above me. There was no warning of any kind that there might be lightning. The bolt just exploded from out of nowhere and that was it.