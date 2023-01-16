JOHNSTON: Blurred lines between fiction and reality

Decades later, the movie “On the Beach” is still a little unsettling.

But not nearly as unsettling as when I saw it as a child.

In case you are not familiar with the flick, it is the story of the last surviving humans following a nuclear war. Bomb blasts and radioactive fallout have destroyed civilization on every continent except Australia.

But the Land Down Under has been spared only temporarily and fallout, which has been caught up in the Jetstream, is finally making its way to where the last bastion of life clings to faint hope.

I first saw the movie during a matinee showing. About a half dozen of my friends were also there, but some of the girls who usually frequented these Saturday afternoon shows were absent because either they or their parents thought this flick was just too scary.

Those were frightening times. The Cold War was at its height from the time the Russians put Sputnik into orbit until the Cuban Missile Crisis was settled in late 1962.

Sputnik proved that the Soviet Union had the technology to not only conquer space but also to send rockets with atomic bombs to targets anywhere in the world. And the United States, our government preached on a regular basis, was Russia’s primary target.

At the time that seemed curious to some because less than 20 years earlier the Soviets had been our allies in the war against Nazi Germany. History books featured that famous photo of President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin conferring at Yalta in 1945.

The Big Three, they were called, and to a seventh grade student they looked like best friends forever. But times and personalities had changed dramatically in little more than a decade and now the Soviets were our mortal enemies.

Worse yet, they, like us, had “the bomb” and world destruction became a realistic possibility. It was a scary time, especially for kids who were taught to “duck and cover” during school cold war drills. We learned to get under those desks very quickly.

There was a Civil Defense sign outside our elementary school building, whose basement cafeteria was considered an acceptable fallout shelter because it had three ceilings and a roof above it.

The possibility of nuclear war was everywhere in those days. Public service announcements on television — even cartoon shows — provided safety instructions for kids and adults in case “the bomb” was dropped. We were told not to look at the flash of light from a detonation lest we be blinded.

Yet we looked toward Washington every time you heard a loud “boom,” whether it be a dynamite blast from some construction site or a jet breaking the sound barrier. D.C., we always figured, would be the primary target of a Soviet nuclear missile and we lived less than 60 miles away. Any slight miscalculation and that bomb might explode over us.

Television spots also encouraged homeowners to build bomb shelters, either in their yards or their basements. I knew a few people who did just that, stocking them with water and canned food. But they didn’t spread the word because they feared that in case of attack all their neighbors would come running. It was a preview of the Y2K panic.

Given all this, there was plenty of cause for Americans to become anxious when they sat in theaters and watched Gregory Peck, Ava Gardner, Fred Astaire and Tony Perkins prepare for the end.

The final scene, with empty streets and no sign of life, sent chills down our 12-year-old spines as we walked home after watching “On the Beach.” We wondered if we would ever grow to become adults.

A little more than two years later our fears almost came to fruition when President John Kennedy and Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev squared off during the Cuban Missile Crisis. There is no question that the world as we know it was saved by Kennedy’s cool action.

Those were scary times, especially for kids.