As I have written many times, I love summer.

The hotter, the better. That’s always been my motto. Bring on the heat! Ninety-five degrees makes a fine afternoon high, and I don’t want to see it get below 75 at night.

That’s real summer and we haven’t seen any of that weather yet. But I’m waiting.

Heat is easy to deal with these days. Just turn down the thermostat. When I was growing up there were very few homes (or businesses, for that matter) with air conditioning. In fact, there were very few houses that had any type of insulation. When it got hot outside, it got hot inside.

We raised windows to try to get the air moving. I haven’t seen an old-time window screen in a long time, but you could pick them up at any hardware store back in the day. They, of course, kept the bugs and the flies out, at least theoretically.

You don’t see screen doors much anymore, but when I was a child every house had two — front and back — with an 15-inch spring that ensured the door would snap back closed. Wooden doors were seldom shut in the summer, even at night. It was just too hot.

Despite the screens, flies always got inside somehow and a flyswatter was a necessary tool. Many country homes also had those sticky coils hanging from the ceiling. Flies were attracted to the goo on them and once they lit, they were stuck forever.

Exceptionally hot nights even occasionally got to heat lovers like me. There were some nights when I would crawl out my bedroom window and make a pallet between the metal ridges of the old tin roof. It is a wonder that I didn’t roll off and wake up on the ground, but I never did.

I always went back to my bed before the sun came up for two reasons. First, the night started getting cooler as dawn approached. Second, I was out there in nothing but my underwear and I wanted to be inside before the first people heading to work passed by (we lived within 30 feet of a paved road).

I miss the sounds of summer nights, like whippoorwills calling and crickets chirping. Whippoorwills disappeared from my part of the world 30 years ago and crickets are few and far between anymore.

In those days James Alvin Compton and Robert Apperson, who had been friends since childhood, kept a fine kennel of foxhounds over on the old Tutt place. Now in their 40s, these two men would often set the hounds out in the woods across the road about sunset and I could lay there in my bed at night and follow the chase up hills and down into hollows.

Those woods and fields are now part of a housing development. No more fox chases.

Hot summer days could sometimes be boring. Until I was 8 years old we lived on a small river and the water was refreshingly cool on a July day. After we moved, however, there was no stream anywhere close and we had neither the money nor the transportation to get to the one public pool in the county.

So, we played in the shade and kept cool as best we could. And, as poor kids have always done, we used our imagination to keep ourselves entertained.

I remember playing farm in the dirt under the old maple tree out back, fencing off fields with small sticks and using pebbles for animals. Looking back, that was more fun than playing with toys. On my dirt farms I could be an entrepreneur with cattle on a thousand hills. And on one small plot of earth, I could entertain myself for hours.

When the farmer cut the hay next door, my brothers and I could play three-kid baseball (a pitcher, a hitter and an outfielder) until either the cover came off the ball (we would re-cover it with electrical tape) or the second cutting of hay got too high.

Then we might move to another neighbor’s pasture field and play for hours among the cow piles, which could sometimes be disastrous when a good ball landed in a fresh one.

When things got really boring, my brother and I would throw the ball over our two-story house to each other. One would yell, “Here it comes!” and the other would have to try and spot it quickly and catch it. Those “Annie over” tosses made us better outfielders.

Summer holds many fond memories. There was no school and I was free. The heat didn’t bother me then and it doesn’t now.

I love those 95-degree days with high humidity. But mostly, I love those 80-degree nights. They are what summer is all about.