JOHNSTON: Bringing the bobwhite quail back

West Virginia often gets a bad rap as a backwoods hillbilly state, but in truth it is ahead of the curve in many respects.

Conservation is one area in which the Mountain State is taking the lead.

According to a recent story in the Wall Street Journal. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is turning loose some 21,000 bobwhite quail in different areas across the state in an attempt to repopulate a species that has been in serious decline in most Eastern states since 1970.

In many parts of Virginia, including our area, the quail is almost extinct. Before 1970, the population was thriving. Then the decline began and within five years the number of bobwhites dropped dramatically. Fifty years have passed and the situation has gotten worse, not better.

Justice, who was an avid bird hunter in his youth, hopes that the repopulation program will bring the quail back. The birds will be reintroduced in areas most conducive to their success and hopefully a good number of these farm-hatched quail will survive and reproduce.

Previous attempts in West Virginia, Virginia and other states, have met with limited success. One program, instituted about a decade ago in Virginia, sent “listeners” out into the woods and fields. They reported hearing quail whistling and insisted that there were still many birds still around.

I was skeptical and told a representative from the program so. There are other birds that mimic the quail’s whistle (except for the familiar “bobwhite” call) and to the untrained ear they sound the same.

Back then I suggested a re-introduction program but was told it was not necessary because there were still enough native birds around to bring populations back up. Planting seed plots, program officials said, was the key.

I’m not sure what happened to that program, but obviously it did not succeed. We are almost at the point where spotting a quail is as rare as spotting a cougar.

Two summers ago I saw a lone bobwhite male walking across my front yard. I was stunned. For about two weeks thereafter, I occasionally heard his lonesome call in the hayfield behind the house. Then, nothing. Either he became dinner for a fox or moved on in search of others of his own kind. I have no idea where he came from.

As a young rabbit hunter in the 1960s, my hunting companions and I would jump one, two or sometimes three coveys of quail almost every time out. And they were usually big coveys, with 25, 30 or even more birds.

We would shoot two or three and put them in the freezer and have a feast at the end of hunting season. Quail are good eating (although you must be careful not to bite down on a piece of No. 8 shot).

Then, almost overnight, the population decline dramatically. Nobody has been able to figure out why.

Foxes? There were more foxes then than now. I know because I was a fox trapper.

The spraying of pesticides? Quail nest in pastures, hayfields and at the edge of wooded areas. Farmers do not spray in those areas.

Loss of habitat? Fields and fencerows were much cleaner back then than they are now. There is more quail habitat in rural areas today than 50 years ago.

Fescue? Some say the introduction of fescue as a hay crop in the 1960s led to the demise of quail. Fescue laps over and doesn’t provide the ground birds a passageway like orchard grass or weeds. That could have some effect but not that much.

It will be interesting to see how successful West Virginia’s reintroduction program will be. At least Gov. Justice is trying.

Maybe we could do the same in Virginia. Why not? The West Virginia program will cost an estimated $100,000, a pittance when it comes to government spending. Area counties spend millions on recreation and other nonessential programs so the amount of money it would take at reseeding the quail population would be a drop in the bucket.

There is precedent for this. The Blizzard of 1899 all but wiped out the quail population in Central Virginia. In the teens and twenties, a number of area boards of supervisors—including Culpeper—spent thousands repopulating these game birds. And it worked.

It might not work this time and the money might be wasted, but government wastes taxpayer dollars on far worse projects.

I think we should give it a try. I’d love to hear quail whistling again.

And hats off to West Virginia and Jim Justice.