JOHNSTON: Buckle up, it's going to be a wild ride between now and Christmas

This is a hectic time of year.

From now until Christmas, everything seems to get wild and crazy. After a summer lull, the world shifts into high gear and stays there until January.

School is part of the reason, especially if you have school-age children or grandchildren. Friday nights there are varsity football games, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays there are hockey and volleyball contests. Oh, and JV football games on Mondays or Wednesdays.

And let’s not forget about little league football and soccer games every Saturday (with practice two or three times a week).

I’m not sure why, but there are always banquets and class reunions scheduled for late September and October. It is a perfect time—not too hot and not too cold.

I suppose that’s part of why September and October are so hectic. We want to get everything out of the way before the holiday season and the bad weather arrives.

And the holiday season is just about here. Some people have been joking on social media that Christmas is just around the corner. Well, it is. September and October are wild months and go quickly. Halloween is barely a month away and three weeks after that comes Thanksgiving. Then, before you can say Santa Claus, we are opening presents around the Christmas tree.

Deer hunting season is also about to start. This may not seem like a big deal to many people, but it is in hunting households. If you don’t believe me, just ask the wife of any hunter. These guys operate on split shifts—in the woods from 5 until 8 a.m. and back on their stands from 4 p.m. until dark. They are almost obsessed.

The outside work does let up just a bit at this time of year. The garden is gone, but the grass is still growing, and it is hard to fit mowing in between little league, deer hunting and football games. Something has to give and mowing the yard is usually at the bottom of the list. After all, the snow will eventually cover the tall grass. We must keep our priorities straight.

The major league sports world is crazy at this time of year. Pennant races are getting down to the nitty gritty as Major League Baseball heads toward October and the World Series.

In September, baseball must compete with college and NFL football with pro basketball and hockey starting in October. College basketball practice also starts in late October and for about four weeks numerous sports seasons overlap. There’s just not time to watch them all.

September is also the time when kids bring home from school every germ and virus known to man, so there are doctor visits to add to the mayhem. And this is the time of year to get flu and COVID shots. Another trip to the doctor.

Yep. Hang on. It’s gonna be a wild ride between now and Christmas. These next three months will be frantic.

The craziness is even crazier in my family because we have four birthdays to celebrate in September and October.

Fall and early winter can be wild and crazy, but things will settle down when January arrives. In fact, when the snow is a foot deep and the temperature is in the 20s, we’ll be wishing we had a little of this fall excitement.

So enjoy these hectic times. Visit the apple orchards. Head up into the mountains when the leaves start turning. And go out and watch those little league football games. When the Christmas lights come down and it starts getting dark at 5 p.m., life can get very boring.