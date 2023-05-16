Remember how a few weeks ago I was praying for rain?

Well, now I am praying it will stop, at least long enough to allow the ground to dry out for a few days.

That’s the way it is with farmers, either too dry or too wet.

We had that weekend of nice rain in late April, but it was followed by a week of cool damp weather that kept the soil too moist to till or plant. Then we started getting small doses of rain every three days or so and the ground still hasn’t sufficiently dried to allow me to get beans and okra planted.

Although I am anxious to get them in, there is plenty of time. If I had planted beans before the cool and rainy period, some seed would likely have rotted. If I can get them planted after a rain when the ground is moist and the temperature is in the 80s, more will germinate and I’ll have a better crop. As long as I get them in the ground by the first of June I’ll be fine.

I have gotten all my tomatoes, watermelons, cantaloupes, honeydews, squash and peppers in, but they need some daytime sunshine and warm nights to take off. At least the rain will get their roots established, but continued cool and wet could lead to blight.

My early crops are doing extremely well. The cool, damp weather has been perfect for them. My potatoes are starting to bloom and I should have peas ready to pick in the next week to 10 days. I am eating new onions.

Colorado potato beetles have been out for three weeks but there haven’t been many so far because of the cool weather. Once the heat arrives, however, their numbers will likely explode so you want to be ready. Colorado Potato Beetle Beater by Bonine is the best spray I have found to control these pests.

Cabbage? This may well end up as the best crop of cabbage I’ve had in 20 years. The weather has been perfect. The fact that last October I shot the old groundhog that had a hole in the neighbor’s fencerow has also helped. Every plant I put into the ground survived and all are now starting to head.

As I mentioned in an earlier column, it was so dry in late February and March that I didn’t get a good stand of beets so I planted another row about the first of May. Normally, that is really late to plant this root crop, but the cool, wet weather helped the seeds germinate and most came up. Hopefully, I’ll have enough for two or even three cannings of pickled beets.

Incidentally, I talked to a lady last weekend who said that a regular diet of beets did wonders for her high blood pressure. I don’t worry about their medicinal qualities; I just love them.

Let’s move from the garden and into the wilds for a moment.

The vixen (or vixens) that has for about a decade raised in the culvert up the road is not there this year. However, two more foxes have litters in holes along the road to my home and they are entertaining the neighbors daily.

One litter is about three weeks older than the other, but they are all playful. It is unusual to have two vixens raise litters that close together because most foxes are territorial. But, there they are, within a quarter mile of each other.

It is a busy time for wildlife. Turkey hens are starting to lay eggs and set (or is it sit) and doe will be dropping fawns anytime now. Unfortunately, it is also haying time and both baby deer and turkey eggs in the high grass will be destroyed by haybines and disc mowers in the coming weeks.

It is unfortunate, but mostly unavoidable, even when farmers use extreme caution. Fawns instinctively just lay motionless when danger is near and by the time the farmer sees the little critters it is usually too late.

A good thing is that when doe start having fawns, they stick close to their offspring and are not crossing highways as often.

Animal or vegetable, this is a busy time of the year.