JOHNSTON: Christmas cards worth the cost of postage

Christmas cards have already started showing up in my mailbox.

People don’t send them the way they once did, but I always get a few. The trend now is to post Christmas pictures on Facebook for all to see. That’s not very personal. If you get a card in the mail, you at least know the sender cares enough about you to sit down and address an envelope.

You also know you are still on their list and that person apparently feels you are worth the price of a postage stamp.

That’s one reason people have for not sending Christmas cards — it costs too much to mail them. You can send 100 cards for about $50. Come on! You spend that much on one meal. Don’t be a cheapskate! You can spring for a few Christmas cards once a year.

A Christmas card tells the recipient that at least you think about them once in a while, that you have not completely written them off your friend list or kicked them out of the family.

I love these people who just come right out and say, “I didn’t send as many Christmas cards this year because it just costs too much.” That means that they did send some cards, but you weren’t important enough to them to be on their list. That shows you where you rate with them.

That statement usually comes after they have received a Christmas card from you and maybe feel a little guilty. So, they respond by insulting you. Merry Christmas!

One of the sad parts about sending Christmas cards is that each year there are those who have died and their names have to be deleted from your list. Unfortunately, that’s life.

I love those old Christmas cards, the ones with the religious themes and those with the snow scenes. In this part of the world, snow on cards is usually all the white stuff we see around Christmas. We may get one white Christmas every 30 years if we are lucky.

When I was a child, this is the time of year when the mountain people would come to town with their homemade crafts and sell them out of the trunk of a car in a town parking lot.

Wreaths of holly and English boxwood (which you never see anymore), mistletoe and pinecones that you could spray with that powdered snow.

Few people use real greenery anymore. A plastic wreath is cheap (especially if you buy one at an after-Christmas sale) and will last for years. The same for “boughs of holly.” And I don’t remember the last time I saw a real sprig of mistletoe hanging over a doorway.

Many people still buy real Christmas trees, but more and more younger families opt for the plastic variety. But to me, plastic is just not the same.

Growing up poor, we never bought a tree — real or artificial. Instead, we’d go out into a field and cut a red cedar or a Virginia pine. They weren’t as lovely as those on the Christmas cards or in the Sears and Roebuck catalog, but the packages under them were just as enticing.

And my aunt had a holly tree with the greenest leaves and reddest berries you ever saw.

Nowadays, those plastic blowup decorations are all the rage. There is one home near Front Royal that must have 50 blowup snowmen in the yard, all lit up, of course. And they do look very Christmasy in the night.

Another home near me has everything from snowmen to Santa and his reindeer all over the front lawn. There must be 100 blowups out there. They, too, are all lit up at night.

Besides greenery, the mountain folks also sold freshly cracked walnuts that were used for holiday baking. Few people have a taste for walnuts anymore. Most say they are too strong. Some, however, feel that a brownie just isn’t a brownie without walnuts. And these nuts add flavor to an apple cake.

Christmas customs have and likely will continue to change. If you ever get the chance, watch “Christmas Unwrapped,” a History Channel production about how the holiday season has evolved over the centuries. Worth the price of the DVD.

And very educational.