JOHNSTON: Cold days are a’coming

Boy, are the days getting shorter.
Seven o’clock on a sunny day and it is getting dark. Eight o’clock and it is pitch black. Fall came in a hurry.
That’s the one thing I don’t like about winter—the short days. I don’t mind the late sunrises because I don’t get up early, but man, those early sunsets!
And if you think the sun goes down early now, just wait five weeks until we revert to Eastern Standard Time. By mid-November, it will be dark by 5:30.
The bad thing, of course, is that those who hold 9-to-5 jobs have no time in the evenings to do outside chores around the house.
The good thing, on the other hand, is that there are fewer chores to do. There are no thunderstorms to bring down sticks and twigs that need cleaning up, there is no garden to take care of and the grass does not need mowing. No grass cutting! As far as I’m concerned, this is winter’s chief benefit.
Earlier sunsets also mean less exercise for most of us. There are no outside chores to do and very little time to even walk before darkness settles in. And even if we exercise inside, we lose the chance to breathe that fresh air that is so beneficial.
If you’re like me, you gain 10 pounds over the winter. During the summer, if I’m not typing on the computer, I am outside and involved in some type of physical activity. I’m seldom in before dark and on a July day that’s 9:30.
But in the winter, even if I’m out hunting, I’m in by 6, and that makes for a long night. Worse yet, I am one of those people who gets hungry as soon as the sun goes down, so I nibble until I go to bed at midnight. That is not good for the old waistline.
Not that I don’t like fall and winter, because I do. I enjoy the cold days with the brisk winds and the warmth of the fireplace on frigid nights. And a deep snow makes the winter even better. Unfortunately, we get few if any snows anymore.
Still, as always, I continue to get ready for whatever bad weather might come this winter. The pantry is filled with cans of beans, tomatoes, beets and kraut, and I’ve got several bushels of potatoes ready for the pot. These days, I split kindling at every opportunity so I’ll have enough to start fires all winter. Splitting wood in the snow or a cold rainstorm is no fun.
I’ve been picking up walnuts for the past two weeks and hulling them so they will dry. I’ll start cracking them about the second week in November.
When I was a child, the mountain people would crack walnuts in early November and sell them on the streets in the days before Thanksgiving. Back then, black walnuts were a holiday baking staple. These days, few people use them, complaining that the taste is too strong. They still go into my brownies and apple cakes.
A friend and I are going to try our hand at making applesauce this fall, something I’ve never done. Several times, I’ve helped make apple butter, but never apple sauce. Looks like a good crop of apples at area orchards this year, so maybe we can get some at a reasonable price.
Of course, it is getting on time to take my fall bath. Country people always bathe once in the spring and once in the fall, whether we need it or not, and around the end of October, when the hot weather is past, is a good time to bring a few pails of water from down at the creek and heat it for the tub.
If your old bathtub has rusted, I’ve found that those big cattle troughs that they sell at the feed stores work just as good as those fancy porcelain tubs. And they’re much cheaper. Yes, you feel like you’re taking a bath in a horse trough, but if a horse never drank from it, you know the “tub” is clean.
And even if the horses have drunk from it, you’ll be fine if you heat the water enough to kill all the germs.
It is also getting close to the time when the folks out my way put on their long underwear for winter. The world may be warming, but you still need those long johns if you’re going to sit out on a deer stand on a frigid morning.
Some people change their long underwear during the winter, but I prefer to keep the same union suit on till spring. New underwear can be especially scratchy in the dead of winter when you’re just sitting around. Besides, you don’t sweat much in the winter, so there is really no need to change.
I’d better get back to splitting kindling. My Indian blood is telling me that it won’t be long before I’ll have to start a fire, so I’d better be ready.
The cold days are a’coming.
