JOHNSTON: Cold days are a’coming

A friend and I are going to try our hand at making applesauce this fall, something I’ve never done. Several times, I’ve helped make apple butter, but never apple sauce. Looks like a good crop of apples at area orchards this year, so maybe we can get some at a reasonable price.

Of course, it is getting on time to take my fall bath. Country people always bathe once in the spring and once in the fall, whether we need it or not, and around the end of October, when the hot weather is past, is a good time to bring a few pails of water from down at the creek and heat it for the tub.

If your old bathtub has rusted, I’ve found that those big cattle troughs that they sell at the feed stores work just as good as those fancy porcelain tubs. And they’re much cheaper. Yes, you feel like you’re taking a bath in a horse trough, but if a horse never drank from it, you know the “tub” is clean.

And even if the horses have drunk from it, you’ll be fine if you heat the water enough to kill all the germs.

It is also getting close to the time when the folks out my way put on their long underwear for winter. The world may be warming, but you still need those long johns if you’re going to sit out on a deer stand on a frigid morning.