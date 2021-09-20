JOHNSTON: Colorful autumn is right around the corner

Fall is starting to settle in. The days are getting noticeably shorter and the nights, even after hot days, are cooling off quickly.
The walnuts on the trees in my yard are starting to fall and the leaves are turning yellow and dropping.
Morning glories are blooming and polk berries are turning a deep blood red. When I was a kid, those berries made great face paint when I became an Indian on the warpath.
My late beans are gone and I’ve taken down the tomato cages and stakes and bush hogged the gardens. In about a month, I will plow it in anticipation of next year’s growing season.
This should be a colorful autumn. We had that dry spell in late July, but August turned rainy and at my house more than seven inches of precipitation fell. Moist ground contributes to fall color, as do cool nights.
In fact, the colors in New England and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan will be at their peak in about three weeks. It will be late October before leaf color peaks in our area.
I have been up on the Skyline Drive several times this summer and was surprised by the small number of tourists I have seen. Usually, restaurants and gift shops are full on summer weekends, but the crowds were absent when I was there.
The lack of international travel due to COVID-19 is one reason park attendance may be off this fall. During pre-COVID years, you could hear almost any language in the world spoken in the Shenandoah National Park during the fall leaf season. Now those international tourists are missing.
Apple season is beginning. By the first of October, most varieties will be ready to pick and from the looks of the orchards I have passed, there should be a bumper crop this year. I like the sweet varieties like Golden Delicious and Red Delicious.
We are now into hunting season. Dove season came in earlier this month, as did squirrel season in some counties. Archery and muzzle- loading seasons for deer begin in October (check state regulations) prior to the general hunting season in November.
Something many hunters may not be aware of is that antlerless gun season for deer is now underway in Culpeper, Madison, Rappahannock, Fauquier and Orange counties.
Most hunters who I have talked to are not in favor of this early season and it is unclear just why the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries opened it.
First of all, there are plenty of late fawns still with spots and too young to fend for themselves. Even if they do survive without a mother, they will likely be stunted and perhaps too weak to make it through a harsh winter.
Second, if you shoot a deer in 90-degree weather, you had better be prepared to butcher it almost on the spot. Meat spoils quickly in hot weather.
If you hunt squirrels this early, you may find that they still have those parasitic worms under their skin that we call “woolies.” From what I am told, these pests enter through the animal’s feet and take up residence and grow under the skin on the squirrel’s back, forming what looks to be a knot.
These parasites can also get into a dog’s system by the same means and I have had it happen to my hunting dogs in the past. Last week, I saw a squirrel down by one of my walnut trees with a woolie, so they are out.
So are chiggers. I know because I got a couple on my left foot a few days ago while looking for a lost golf ball in the high grass. Late summer and early fall is chigger time, so you might want to spray some insect repellent on your feet or socks before going into the fields and woods.
Finally, some have asked about my long-range winter weather forecast. I will not publish one this year. According to scientists, we are so far along into global warming that the likelihood of snow in our area is almost negligible. If it will not snow again, there is no need for a snow forecast.
I know that’s a kick in the teeth for snow lovers, but science has spoken. Times change.
But we can still look forward to a nice colorful autumn filled with warm days, cool nights and sweet apples.
By the way, pumpkins should be in stores any day now. Halloween is only about a month away.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com