JOHNSTON COLUMN: We've enjoyed several warm fall days, cold nights

Making hay, especially on hilly ground, has been pretty easy, in part because grass is still growing and the roots are still soaking up moisture from the big rains we have been having.

There should be plenty of hay made this year, but farmers may not need it. Pastures are still growing and the way the weather is going it may be Christmas before cattlemen start feeding heavy.

Combining corn and soybeans has not been as easy as making late hay. Crop ground has no sod with roots to soak up the water. And combines and the trucks needed to haul the grain away are heavy, so the wheels can cut into wet ground.

One friend has been able to combine about half of a 100-acre soybean field, but there is water still standing in the other part. The rains keep coming, so he may not get the rest of that field made before December. While ears of corn will hang there and dry on the stalk, soybeans can mold and fare better when combined early. Still, you can’t do anything about the weather.

Prices for both commodities have risen in the past month or so, with corn prices topping $4 per bushel and beans going back over $10. Rains hit just right for most farmers this summer so yields should be high.