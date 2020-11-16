JOHNSTON COLUMN: We've enjoyed several warm fall days, cold nights

We have had a typical “Indian summer.”
You don’t hear that term used much anymore, but that’s what the old folks called it when I was growing up.
Indian summer is a period of unusually warm weather that follows the first frost of the fall.
Most of us, especially those in the Piedmont, got that frost Nov. 2 and again on Nov. 3. There followed more than a week of beautiful sunshine with temperatures in the low- to mid-70s.
A lot of hay was made during that time. The warm temperatures and ample moisture has kept the grass growing, and one farmer I know got his fourth cutting off a field early last week.
Making hay in November does not occur often, but there are years when conditions are right. I recall one fall back in the 1980s when I saw a farmer rolling hay on Thanksgiving weekend.
What is most unusual about this November’s hay-making is the unusually short amount of time it took the mown grass to cure.
Normally is takes hay a week or sometimes 10 days to cure in late October and November because of the shorter days, the lack of strength of a lower sun and frosts or dews that keep the grass wet sometimes until noon.
That didn’t happen this year if you cut at just the right time. My back field, cut in late October, was cured and ready in three days. A neighbor cut a field on Nov. 3 and rolled it four days later. It was perfect.
Making hay, especially on hilly ground, has been pretty easy, in part because grass is still growing and the roots are still soaking up moisture from the big rains we have been having.
There should be plenty of hay made this year, but farmers may not need it. Pastures are still growing and the way the weather is going it may be Christmas before cattlemen start feeding heavy.
Combining corn and soybeans has not been as easy as making late hay. Crop ground has no sod with roots to soak up the water. And combines and the trucks needed to haul the grain away are heavy, so the wheels can cut into wet ground.
One friend has been able to combine about half of a 100-acre soybean field, but there is water still standing in the other part. The rains keep coming, so he may not get the rest of that field made before December. While ears of corn will hang there and dry on the stalk, soybeans can mold and fare better when combined early. Still, you can’t do anything about the weather.
Prices for both commodities have risen in the past month or so, with corn prices topping $4 per bushel and beans going back over $10. Rains hit just right for most farmers this summer so yields should be high.
As yet we have not had a hard freeze. In fact, some areas east of Interstate 95 haven’t even had a killing frost. I plowed my garden in early October and a few of the potatoes I missed when digging them last summer have come up and the vines are now 8 inches tall. If this warm weather continues, I may have new potatoes again this year.
My old high school civics teacher, who grew up in the Richmond area in the early 192os, said his family often planted potatoes in November or early December. That way, they were in the ground and ready to come up in the spring.
Some people still plant onions in the fall. At a depth of 6 inches, they will usually not freeze during the winter.
This is a good time of the year to sit around a fire pit in the evenings. Some people call these pit fires “bonfires,” but that’s not what they are. A bonfire is a pile of wood and logs eight of 10 feet high and produces a blaze that can be seen for miles under optimal conditions. In high school, we always had one for homecoming.
But pit fires, in those little metal containers, are nice for roasting marshmallows and enjoying the night air. They, however, are like those old woodstove fires in uninsulated homes years ago. They keep your front warm, but your back freezes.
Such outings give folks a chance to look up into the night sky, something few people—especially those in the city—seem to do anymore. Kids (and often parents) seem to know nothing about the stars and the planets these days. And that’s sad, because the night sky is a thing of wonder.
As I have said, fall is my favorite time of year. The days are warm and the nights are chilly.
And this has been an especially nice autumn.
Donnie Johnston:
