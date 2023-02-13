Today is Valentine’s Day and, being the born romantic that I am, I always celebrate in traditional fashion — I watch the “St. Valentine’s Day Massacre.”

You know the story. Gangster Al Capone sends a “Valentine” to Northside gang leader Bugs Moran, but instead of Cupid shooting an arrow, four men, two dressed as policemen, deliver the message with shotguns and machine guns.

Seven are killed, but not Moran, the intended victim. The massacre, in a downtown garage, rocks Chicago. The city is accustomed to gang killings but not on this scale.

Great movie. I watch it every year to celebrate the occasion.

I have a movie for every holiday. For New Year’s Day I watch “The Poseidon Adventure,” where the cruise ship flips upside down at the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“Easter Parade” and “Ben-Hur” are my favorite Easter movies and I have “Yankee Doodle Dandy” taped to watch on the Fourth of July.

On Halloween, “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow” and “Dracula” get me in a monster mood, with “Miracle on 34th Street” topping my Thanksgiving Day movie list.

For Christmas? I’m split between “White Christmas” and “A Christmas Story,’” two flicks at opposite ends of the holiday spectrum.

Yep, you need a movie for every occasion, and tonight I’ll be sitting by a romantic fire eating chocolates out of a heart-shaped box and watching Chicago gangsters shoot it out.

And if the movie won’t play, I can just turn on the news and watch hoodlums shoot it on in modern-day Washington on the six o’clock news. The world hasn’t changed much in 90 years.

Tonight, I’ll celebrate gang warfare in the Windy City, but tomorrow I’ll celebrate baseballs flying in Florida and Arizona. That’s right! Today is the end of the winter doldrums; spring training camps open tomorrow (some teams don’t start until Thursday).

It’s that time again. Pitchers and catchers report this week with position players coming in by the weekend. Two weeks from now spring training games will begin and all will be right with the world once more — at least for the next eight months.

You still have time to pack your bags and get down to Florida or out to Phoenix for some sunshine, warm temperatures and good baseball. I can’t wait to get down to Port St. Lucie to see the refurbished New York Mets.

Port St. Lucie is a central location with the Mets, Cardinals, Nationals, Astros and Marlins all training within a 45-miles radius. Great place for sun, beaches and baseball, not to mention golf courses on about every corner.

Of course, I would like to get my early garden planted before I can go off on vacation. With any luck I can get my cold weather crops in the ground by the end of the month. Some years the weather does cooperate.

Remember, too, that two high-profile presidents — Abraham Lincoln (Feb. 12) and George Washington (Feb. 22) — were born this month and we celebrate their birthdays (combined) on Feb. 20.

The following day (Feb. 21) Mardi Gras begins.

If you’re a high school basketball fan, remember that regional playoffs are now underway and there are some good teams around, both boys and girls. Get out and follow your favorite school.

Yep, there are plenty of activities left for this month, but right now you should concentrate on Valentine’s Day. So, cuddle up by the fire with that special someone and put “The St. Valentine’s Day Massacre” in the old Betamax and spend a romantic evening together.

And tell Cupid to duck.