JOHNSTON: Dealing with cold weather back in the day

It is impossible to explain to those who have grown up in centrally heated houses just how cold mornings were in those old uninsulated homes of days gone by. You had to be there to understand.

Often the kitchen was the only room in the house with a stove, although my family had one in the sitting room. But the sitting room fire burned only at night to save wood (or coal), which cost money. During the day the only warmth came from the kitchen.

My grandmother started the fire every morning, usually from scratch, although on some really cold nights she would get up once or twice and add wood to make sure there were at least a few live coals left to get the kindling started in the morning.

Our bedroom was so cold that my brothers and I never dressed there before school. We would just get up, grab our clothes and run for the kitchen where we could put them on in relative warmth.

At nights the sheets were so cold that many times I would take an old flat iron, heat it on the kitchen stove and then iron some warmth into my sheets before I jumped in.

If older people tell you they seldom turned over at night because the sheets were too cold, they aren’t exaggerating. Except in spots where they were warmed by your body heat, those sheets were freezing cold.

Weight was another reason you didn’t turn over. I’ve had three or four heavy covers on me during really cold nights.

The head of my bed was at a window on the northwest side of the house and several times I remember waking up on a cold morning and finding where dry snow had blown in through cracks and piled up on the sill only 18 inches from my head.

We got water from a hand pump outside, and during the dead of winter, the water bucket (drinking water) in the kitchen had ice on top many mornings. When I was in high school, I sometimes had to melt icy water on the stove before washing or shaving.

Winter baths? My brothers and I took them in the kitchen, usually with only a washcloth, soap and a towel. We, like many people back then, had no indoor plumbing so we had to bring water into the house in buckets.

Getting that stove going on cold mornings was a big thing. I remember watching my Aunt Dora, who was blind, making her fire on cold mornings. How she could make a fire without seeing what she was doing was amazing. How she did it without burning herself was a minor miracle.

But the old woman did, with sticks of kindling and coal oil from the tank over behind the counter. And when the fire was blazing hot, she added briquettes of coal from a wooden box on the front porch, which her brother-in-law always kept filled.

She was one of the few people in our area who burned coal, which was a common home fuel in Southwest Virginia and the industrial areas of the North. My great uncle, her brother-in-law, had lived and worked in Cincinnati, Detroit and Chicago and convinced Aunt Dora that coal was the way to go.

For her, it was, and she would get that old stove so hot it would turn red. Many times when the temperature was below freezing outside, that old stove was 85 degrees inside.

My family used coal some years, too, but usually it was too expensive. Gus Waters, a local businessman, sold it at his store down by the railroad tracks.

Mostly, he contracted with schools and other businesses for scrub coal, but he also sold neatly carved briquettes that you could buy by the truckload or in burlap bags.

At my first school, in rural Rappahannock County, the older kids made the fire each morning so the building would be warm when the two teachers arrived. I can still see those 13- and 14-year-old boys piling up the kindling, throwing on copious amounts of coal oil and then flipping in a lighted match as they quickly backed away.

Whooosh! Flames would climb high into the stove. It is a wonder they didn’t burn the building down. But they didn’t.

We used coal at that school, too, and, like washing the blackboards, it was an honor to be selected to fill up the inside coal box with buckets of the black fuel that was piled under the back of the building.

Nope, those who never grew up in uninsulated houses, schools and stores, have no clue what cold was like back in the day. Now we just turn up the thermostat. Back then you went out in the cold to get wood or coal.

And cold was even colder when you grew up poor.