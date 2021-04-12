JOHNSTON: Don't rush to plant tender crops

It is still too early to plant tender crops.
Yes, you might get away with setting out tomatoes or planting beans in the Northern Neck, but you’re asking for trouble if you try rushing the season west of Interstate 95.
Some people, however, want to take a chance. Being the first to get a ripe tomato and claiming neighborhood bragging rights is worth the risk.
But if you transplant tomatoes, don’t go overboard. You can use cans or buckets to cover four or five plants on a frosty night, but protecting 25 plants is a bit tougher.
May 10 is the target date for planting tender crops west of I–95. After that, frost is unlikely, but it can still occur. About 20 years ago, it got down to 28 degrees at my house on May 22 and I lost half of my tomato crop.
East of the interstate, the last week in April should be a safe time to set out tomatoes, peppers and eggplant.
You can often get away with planting beans and corn a little earlier. I always shoot for the last week in April because by the time they come up (about 10 days to two weeks in cool weather), the threat of frost will hopefully be gone.
If you plant corn and beans too early, however, you run the risk of having the seeds rot in cold, damp soil. Then you are forced to replant and often end up with a later crop than if you had just waited.
May 10 was also the date my grandmother planted watermelon and cantaloupe seeds. Although some varieties like Crimson Sweet mature in about 80 days, Grandma always figured that she would have ripe watermelons (Charleston Gray and Jubilee) in 90 days. I plant a few watermelon and cantaloupe seeds, but mostly I buy plants from a greenhouse. If I can set those out by May 10, I have a two-week jump on the season and often I have ripe melons by July 20, especially Crimson Sweet, which is my favorite variety.
Cucumbers go in the ground on the same schedule as watermelons and cantaloupes.
I began potting yellow squash and zucchini (in the basement) last week and they should be ready to transplant by the first of May. Most years I have both varieties ready by the first or second week in June.
With the exception of potatoes, the early cool weather crops are doing well. My beets, kale, onions, potatoes and peas were all up before the first of April and my potatoes were about an inch tall when that 24-degree nights hit.
The cold nailed the tender potato plants. They turned black and disappeared within hours after the sun came up. This is not unusual. Every four or five years, a cold snap burns the potato plants but the roots are still healthy and new plants will emerge in two weeks or so. It just makes for a later crop.
The freezing temperatures did not hurt any of my other early crops (cabbage included), but the jury is still out on the peach crop in Rappahannock County, where the temperature on the sides of mountains dropped into the upper teens with trees in full bloom.
Every year, I get calls and emails from gardeners seeking advice and I do my best to assist. But right here let me make a few suggestions that might be helpful:
Make sure you pull the root balls open on tomatoes so the roots can spread and become established quickly.
Also, never put fertilizer against the roots because it will burn them and often kill the plant. I like to work fertilizer (10-10-10) into the soil before the final tilling and then spread some around the plant (not touching it) after it is in the ground. I can then work that into the soil with a hoe.
Some people get carried away with high nitrogen fertilizers. I use 10-10-10 for everything except cabbage (36-0-0). Nitrogen produces leaves, not fruit, and that’s why it is great for cabbage or greens like kale. But I don’t want all bush and few beans or all vine and few tomatoes. I always use a balanced fertilizer.
Watch out for potato bugs (Colorado potato beetles) as soon as warm weather hits. The only over-the-counter remedy I have found to control these pests is Colorado Potato Beetle Beater by Bonide.
This spray gets the job done and should be applied as soon as egg masses appear under the leaves. If the eggs do hatch, this spray will take care of the baby bugs.
I also spray it on my tomato plants because potato bugs can attack them, too. Potatoes and tomatoes are in the same family.
Gardeners are always in a war with bugs and animals. This spring, I had a groundhog that got six of my broccoli plants before I got him. Then there are the deer, the rabbits and other critters. It is a constant battle.
Oh, and I have never had any problem with cicadas, which are supposed to appear in late spring. The noise will drive you batty if there is a big hatch, but they have never bothered my garden.
The other day, I stopped at a red light in town and saw two little boys about 8 or 10 scratching the dirt beside a house. When I moved closer, I could see a package of radish seed in the younger one’s hand while the older was tilling the soil (about a 4-square-foot plot) with a stick.
It was their own little garden and both kids were smiling and seemed excited.
First-time gardeners! There is still hope for the younger generation.
Donnie Johnston: