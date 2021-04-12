JOHNSTON: Don't rush to plant tender crops

May 10 was also the date my grandmother planted watermelon and cantaloupe seeds. Although some varieties like Crimson Sweet mature in about 80 days, Grandma always figured that she would have ripe watermelons (Charleston Gray and Jubilee) in 90 days. I plant a few watermelon and cantaloupe seeds, but mostly I buy plants from a greenhouse. If I can set those out by May 10, I have a two-week jump on the season and often I have ripe melons by July 20, especially Crimson Sweet, which is my favorite variety.

Cucumbers go in the ground on the same schedule as watermelons and cantaloupes.

I began potting yellow squash and zucchini (in the basement) last week and they should be ready to transplant by the first of May. Most years I have both varieties ready by the first or second week in June.

With the exception of potatoes, the early cool weather crops are doing well. My beets, kale, onions, potatoes and peas were all up before the first of April and my potatoes were about an inch tall when that 24-degree nights hit.

The cold nailed the tender potato plants. They turned black and disappeared within hours after the sun came up. This is not unusual. Every four or five years, a cold snap burns the potato plants but the roots are still healthy and new plants will emerge in two weeks or so. It just makes for a later crop.