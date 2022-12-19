JOHNSTON: Dreaming of Christmases past

I miss those old TV Christmas specials.

People under 40 won’t have a clue what I’m writing about, but there was a time when all three major television networks (there was only NBC, ABC and CBS in those days) put together Christmas variety shows each holiday season.

Bob Hope, Dinah Shore, Rosemary Clooney, Perry Como and a host of other stars all had prime-time Christmas specials over the years, but America’s favorite (at least in my opinion) was Andy Williams on NBC.

Williams was a laid-back guy, not as sedate as Perry Como, but less energetic than Bing Crosby (all three wore sweaters). He, like Como and Crosby, was a crooner and I suppose his biggest hit record was “Can’t Get Used to Losing You” although “The Days of Wine and Roses,” from the almost melodramatic movie of the same name, was very popular, too.

Andy’s biggest holiday song was “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

The older generation loved Andy Williams. Not as much as they loved Lawrence Welk (their idol), but he was a close second for many. He was their guy and they never missed his show, especially his Christmas specials.

Those old Christmas variety shows, even when they were telecast in black and white, got you in a Christmas mood. Andy by the fireplace in his sweater singing “Silent Night” or on a snow-covered set doing “Let It Snow.” That was nice and very Christmasy.

Speaking of Christmas music, do you realize that almost every modern holiday song was written within one 30-year span, from 1935-65?

Yes, everything from “White Christmas” to “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” was written and first recorded during this creative period. “Jingle Bells” is one of the few holiday songs that pre-dates this explosion of Christmas hits and it was originally more designed for Thanksgiving than Christmas.

While the crooners took controls of the late '30s, '40s and early '50s, rock 'n' roll got into the act in the latter part of the 1950s.

Brenda Lee had “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” Elvis had “Blue Christmas” and Bobby Helms did the “Jingle Bell Rock.”

In the 1960s Bing Crosby recorded “The Little Drummer Boy,” Burl Ives did “Holly Jolly Christmas” and the Beach Boys came out with “Little Saint Nick.”

Since then, we have only “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer,” in essence, 50 years of nothing.

The best holiday movies were produced during the 1940s and '50s. “Holiday Inn,” “White Christmas,” “Miracle on 34th Street” and “It’s a Wonderful Life” are all products of this intensely creative era.

Later efforts include the “Home Alone” movies, “A Christmas Story” and “Christmas Vacation,” all hilarious but lacking the sentimentality of the 1940s and '50s flicks.

I haven’t seen many of those old movies this year. “Miracle on 34th Street” did not show up on Thanksgiving Day (or that weekend) as it usually does nor has “Holiday Inn” been on my TV.

I haven’t even seen “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” this year.

The problem we’re starting to deal with is that these streaming channels are buying up the right to shows like “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and other traditional holiday classics, and if you don’t subscribe to those services, you are left out in the cold.

If you’re really nostalgic, you can watch some of the old TV Christmas specials on YouTube and buy DVDs on the internet.

Of course, “A Christmas Story” always runs for 24 hours straight on TBS each Christmas and “Christmas Vacation” will probably show up on every cable channel at one time or another. “Christmas in Connecticut” has also been on several times this year.

Just a few thoughts on Christmas past and how deprived we would be if there had not been all that holiday creativity during the 1930s, '40s, '50s and the early '60s.

I’m not sure what happened after that, but it seems that holiday creativity, like Grandma, got run over by a reindeer.

Or maybe, after the 1960s, we just lost out innocence.

Sad.