August has arrived. In some ways, this year has flown. In other ways, 2020 seems to have dragged on forever. Well, no matter the good or the bad, time passes.
Most years, parents are scrambling to buy school clothes and other educational essentials about now. This year, with the virus floating through the air, no one knows what to buy. After all, if your children are getting their education at home, all they need are pajamas. Get up, turn on the computer and start school.
But homeschooling may or not be the case. Some school divisions still haven’t made definite decisions on how their educational system will work this fall. Some plan to do all virtual classes, some mostly in-person and some half and half. And depending on the spread of the virus, any “definite” plans could change at the rise of a fever.
Nor are there any concrete plans for fall sports. It will be hard to play football if players can’t block or tackle. And if every receiver must catch only his own football, as one proposed rule suggests, well, defenses will have a pretty good idea what play is coming when the quarterback turns to the bench and yells, “Throw in Johnny’s ball.”
We may be playing football—high school, college and pro—with no fans in the stands. That’s going to make for a strange year, especially in high school when mothers and fathers aren’t allowed in the stands. But then we may not be playing football at all.
We are getting into the hurricane season. Yes, it actually began June 1, but the peak of the season is between now and the middle of September. This is the time when low pressure systems start coming off Africa and making their way slowly across the Atlantic.
Weather lovers like myself love hurricanes as much as we do blizzards. There is something about the power of those storms that intrigue us. We eagerly watch their progress and wonder where—or if—they will make landfall. I guess the fascination is in the fact that not even governments can control them. In one sense, hurricanes are things of beauty.
As I say each year, the beginning of August changes your outlook on life. When August comes, the days start getting dramatically shorter and we can see light at the end of the long, hot summer tunnel. But we also see winter coming.
Gardening is about over. Tomatoes, watermelons and cantaloupes are about all that are left and they will soon be gone. So, we look to fall, when the weather will cool and the leaves will turn.
This year, we anticipate autumn with uncertainty, in great part because of the virus. Will there be any Halloween celebrations? What about Thanksgiving? Will we even be able to congregate over the Christmas season? And, of course, as I mentioned, what will be the school situation?
This fall, the government will be in complete control of our fate. If the virus worsens and restrictions are tightened, the national parks may close again, so we might not even be able to take a trip along Skyline Drive or up to New England to see the fall colors.
How we will vote in November is also a big uncertainty. Will we be standing in line at the polls, mailing in our ballots or voting by email? As we move into August, no one really knows.
On the other hand a Category 6 hurricane (right now there are only five categories) might blow in and sweep this coronavirus into the stratosphere and we’ll be done with it. We can only hope.
Yep, this is going to be a big month. A lot of decisions will have to be made between now and Labor Day. The fate of school openings, sporting events and even the presidential election are all up in the air.
By the way, there are the Republican and Democratic conventions that still must be held. Let’s hope that they don’t make this August a violent month.
I know everyone has been complaining about the heat, but you had better enjoy the rest of summer because cold weather is just around the corner. And if the virus persists, we could all be in isolation from the first frost until the last. By spring, we might know how grizzly bears feel after hibernation.
But we still have August, so go out and enjoy the summer while it is still around.
No one knows what we will face this fall.
