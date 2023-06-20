Drought and chilly nights continue to plague my summer garden.

I have recorded only 1.55 inches of rain since April 29 and had I not irrigated my tomatoes and beans they would have been stunted by now.

The few low pressure systems that have arrived seem always to split when they reach Virginia, some of the moisture falling along the North Carolina border with the majority of the rain going northeast through West Virginia.

Only once since the end of April have we had a system that dropped more than half an inch of moisture (.7). Most of the showers have produced two or three tenths of rain, which gets little if any moisture down to the roots.

And we have not had a single night where the low temperature has stayed above 60 degrees, which is key to growing warm weather crops. Although plants may grow during 75-degree sunshine, they go almost dormant when nighttime temperatures fall below 55. The next day they must start all over again.

The cool nights had a dramatic effect on my early yellow squash. For the first 10 days of production, I was getting only small, deformed fruits. I was beginning to think that I had gotten some bad seeds until several other people told me they had the same problem. And they had bought plants from different stores.

Finally, when nighttime temperatures started staying in the mid-50s, I began to harvest regular-size squash, as did other gardeners in the area.

I get so tired of TV weather forecasters talking about what wonderful weather we are having. Yes, the days have been warm and cool with low humidity, but the lack of rain is causing problems for gardeners and farmers. Not that the TV forecasters can bring rain, it is just that they seem to have no conception of the problems droughts cause.

One forecaster last week was elated that we had gotten two-tenths of an inch of much needed rain. As I said, two-tenths of an inch of moisture does little more than settle the dust. There apparently are no agriculture classes in meteorology school.

At this point, my watermelon patch is all but shot. I have irrigation capability for my tomatoes and beans, but I’m hesitant to irrigate my large melon patch, even using water from an artesian well. Tomatoes and beans are my main crops and they get first crack at water.

My tomatoes will be late, as I assume most will be. Four years ago I had my first ripe tomato on June 13. This summer I will be lucky to have tomatoes by July 10. The nights have just been too chilly. The plants are growing but at a snail’s pace. The tomatoes just can’t get a long stretch of hot weather where they can take off.

My early crops? They have been great. I had the best pea crop in years and I’m getting 15 or 20 potatoes from every hill. I have great cabbage. I’m also pickling beets this week. Those crops love cool days and nights and they have prospered.

But all those crops were watered — on a regular basis. Had I relied on the sparse rains this spring, they all would have failed. I have been watering since mid-March.

I pulled my pea vines up about 10 days ago and had we gotten a good rain I was ready to till and replant a mid-summer crop of beans. Now the ground is as hard as a brick.

I tilled my watermelon patch in mid-May and have not had to work it again. It is so dry — nothing but dust — that only nettles, which have especially deep roots, are growing. I have only had to chop them out twice. The weeds won’t even grow. That lower garden is like a desert.

How dry is it at my house? I have only mowed the lawn three times this spring, mainly because weeds were growing. The grass in my backyard has gone dormant and the leaves are falling off the sycamore tree behind my mailbox.

Farmers made a pretty good first cutting of hay (haymaking weather was perfect), but unless we get rain the second cutting will be stunted. Like my yard, hayfields in my area are almost dormant.

Corn? Stalks a foot high are twisting up and cool nights are preventing normal growth. It has not been a good season so far.

There are always dry spells in July and August, but I don’t recall a spring that has been this dry.

I have recorded 13.75 inches of rain so far this year, which will be half over by the end of this month. At this pace we will get about 27 inches for the year, which is some 16 inches below average. Last year I recorded 54.3 inches and we had a great growing season.

Last spring we had 18.7 inches of rain during March, April, May and June. This year we have had 8.4 inches during that same period.

If you recall, we didn’t have snow last winter, which helps replenish the groundwater. Sooner or later this dry spell may catch up with us.

They’re calling for rain this week. Let’s hope we get it — and hot nights. Farmers need both.