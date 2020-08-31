JOHNSTON: Fast-flying doves offer hunters a challenge

The opening of dove season isn’t the big event that it was 50 years ago.
Dove season, which traditionally opens the first day of September, marked the opening of all the hunting seasons for that fall and winter.
Then as now, doves, which are wild relatives of pigeons, were plentiful and hunting them offered a real test of your skill with a shotgun. Those birds fly fast and are able to change directions in a heartbeat. Hitting one is a real challenge, especially for the novice hunter.
We didn’t hunt doves just for the sport of it. Dove breast is good eating when prepared right. And preparation involves cooking them with bacon or some sort of other meat with fat. Dove meat, like pheasant, is lean and dry by itself.
My hunting buddy’s mother could turn a couple dozen dove breasts into a feast. Like we did with quail, we would store them in her freezer until the end of the season and then have a big dove dinner.
The limit was 12 doves per day and you had to be pretty good with a shotgun to get that many. As I said, doves fly fast and they often fly high. A big part of a dove hunt is determining range. Many shells are wasted because the birds are too far away.
The thought was that if you could get your limit in doves with 18 shots you were pretty good. I’ve had several hunting buddies that could better that average, but for most hunters, 12 out of 18 was a fine day.
The cutting of corn for ensilage pretty much coincided with the opening day of dove season and birds flocked to cornfields to feed on the kernels of semidry corn that overshot the wagon after being spit out by the chopper. Then, too, the tractor and chopper knocked down whole stalks of corn around the edges or during sharp turns, so there was an abundant supply of food for doves and crows.
One hunt stands out in particular. It took place in a cornfield that is now a subdivision. It was maybe 25 acres and rectangular, somewhat narrow and extended north to south.
At the south end was a stream where the birds, glutted with corn, could drink water. There was even a power line running down the middle on which birds could rest and survey the smorgasbord. It was just about perfect for hunting.
Let me make one point here. You never, never, never shot a dove sitting on an electric line. That was strictly against the rules, like shooting a rabbit in its bed or shooting fish in a rain barrel. Real hunters always give their quarry a sporting chance.
On this particular day, there was a hurricane brewing off the Virginia coast. The skies were mostly cloudy and the wind was gusting at times to 35 or 40 mph, north to south.
Now doves can fly up to 55 mph on their own and with a 35 mph tailwind they can likely hit 60 or 65 mph. In other words, they are not an easy target.
That afternoon, there were probably 15 hunters spaced out along the perimeter of that field with my buddy and I positioned at the south end. You could tell when a dove came over the trees and into the field because then the shooting would start.
Riding that tailwind, those birds would fly straight down the center of the field (which was perhaps 100 yards wide) and hunters would shoot at them from cover on both sides. The birds were high and flying fast and you could follow their path by the sound of shotgun blasts.
Eventually the birds would make it to us without a feather being harmed. It was like shooting at a jet plane with a BB gun. On the other hand, when a bird flew into the field south to north he was fighting a 35 mph headwind and all you heard was a single shot and he was in the bag.
I recall another time when I took a first-time hunter with me and he shot two boxes of shells (25 each) without getting a dove. Shell makers love dove season.
Dove hunting is not as popular as it was back then. Fewer farmers chop corn to fill silos. Now they combine it as grain and that occurs in October and later.
As I said, the field of the hurricane hunt is now a subdivision and a high school and a middle school now stand in what were our two other best fields. Times change. Progress, I suppose.
But years ago, the hunting year started with dove season and some fine Labor Day outings. You didn’t always hit something, but there was always a lot of shooting. In those first days of the season, it sometimes sounded like a war.
But the doves soon got smart and by the second Saturday, they could spot a hunter a quarter of a mile away. They would fly high and since the effective range of birdshot is maybe 40 yards at best, they were perfectly safe. Still, no matter the range, some hunters shot.
The doves probably just smiled and flew on.
Donnie Johnston:
