JOHNSTON: For the love of walnuts

The hole has returned to my left thumb.

It comes back every year at this time and stays about a month. Sometimes it can be very painful.

What causes this hole? Cracking walnuts. From the first of November until about the second week in December I crack all the black walnuts I have collected in September and October.

I crack them with a claw hammer, sitting on one 3-foot-high round of locust wood and putting the nut on another similar round.

By the time I pound the shell into quarters, there is often a sharp nail-like spike that hangs down on the inside of the nut. There is no way to crack that quarter section without holding it between your thumb and middle (or first) finger.

If the shell is tough and you must apply a great deal of pressure with the hammer, well, that sharp spur gets driven right into your thumb. And yes, it hurts.

It hurts even more the next time you do it and more still the next. Within a week after I start cracking walnuts, I have a black hole in my thumb that remains there well into January.

That’s the price you pay if you want walnuts to season brownies and various kinds of holiday cakes. Good eating comes with pain.

Yes, I could go to the store and buy walnuts, but I would get no pleasure in that. There is a satisfaction that comes with doing it yourself.

And I could use one of those mechanical walnut crackers, I suppose. Some company makes a heavy-duty cracker that will break through a black walnut’s hard, thick shell (the nutcrackers that you get in those dining room sets usually break when you try black walnuts).

But mechanical nutcrackers as slow. When I am in a good rhythm, I can crack three walnuts in about two minutes. On average, though, it takes about a minute per nut.

Mechanical nutcrackers must be adjusted to the size of each walnut, and this takes time, especially since all four of my trees produce nuts with a different diameter. Yes, I could sort the buts according to size but there would still be some adjusting. So, I just use the hammer.

My father used a hammer, my grandfather used a hammer and his father afore him used a hammer. What’s good enough for my great grandfather is good enough for me. So, I bang on the nuts with a hammer and don’t complain about the pain. I’m just giving you the facts.

In all the years that I have cracked walnuts I have never banged my thumb with a hammer (knock on wood—pardon the pun). But I always end up shoving one of those little shell spikes into my thumb about a dozen times each season, and always at about the same place. I guess it just comes with the territory.

I am about halfway through cracking season. After hulling the nuts, it takes about three weeks for them to dry enough to crack so about the first week in November I can begin.

This week the chilly weather is getting to my hands. I tried to get as many as I could cracked during those warm days we had two weeks ago, but each year colder weather gets here before I finish.

No, you can’t crack walnuts in gloves, at least I never could, not even rubber surgical gloves. You might be able to hold the nut when striking them with the hammer, but it would be hard to pull the little meaty sections out with covered hands.

And if you’ve ever had a small piece of walnut fall into a pile of broken shells at your feet, you know that finding it is sometimes almost impossible. That meat just keeps going down into the pile of shells and becomes a morsel for some bird or field mouse.

Cold hands are something you just have to accept during late fall. When the weather gets chilly your hands get cold. That’s just the way it is.

Why not crack walnuts in the house or in a shed? If you have ever cracked a dry black walnut, you know that parts of the shell can fly 10 feet when struck with a hammer. Cracking in the house would make the biggest mess you ever saw.

Besides, you want to crack outside so you can just turn your palms over and let the loose pieces of shell fall at your feet. That makes the work much faster.

About another 10 days and I’ll be finished, and I’ll have enough walnuts in the freezer to last a year.

What’s a hole in the thumb or freezing hands compared to eating warm brownies seasoned with walnuts by a blazing fire on a cold winter’s night.

Nothing good comes easy.