I began watering my garden two weeks ago.

I cannot remember ever having to irrigate this early, but the topsoil is bone-dry and my early plants were begging for water.

The season has been so dry that I did not get my usual stand of beets and most of my kale seed did not come up. The soil, even in early March, was just too dry for germination.

At my house there has been only one rain since the beginning of the year that measured more than an inch (1.2) and that was in January. Subsequent rains have mostly been in the two- or three-tenths range, and they have been followed by strong winds that evaporated the moisture within hours.

The recent warm weather has not helped either. Eighty-degree days make us feel good, but in an already dry season, they also help evaporate moisture. And, as usually occurs with spring winds, they are accompanied by low humidity.

Remember that 88-degree day last week? The humidity stayed around 35 percent from morning until night. I was outside almost all day and hardly sweated at all. Humidity that low drains even more moisture from the soil.

It also increases the fire danger. A friend a few miles away was (legally) burning a pile of trees from an old fencerow and, with only a light breeze, the fire jumped a highway and started a brush fire about 50 yards away. Given current conditions, you’ve got to be careful with open fires (it is legal to burn only after 4 p.m.).

As of this writing, I’ve only had 1.2 inches of rain this month and 7.8 inches for the year. That’s about five inches below average.

And the mini-drought (let’s hope it doesn’t escalate) is coming at a bad time with farmers planting corn. They need moisture for the seed to germinate.

The hay crop is standing still, too. Grass is just not growing and unless we get substantial moisture soon, the first cutting will be very short.

Pasture? In my hilly area, most farmers are still feeding hay because the grass is just sitting there waiting for more rain.

But back to my garden. The freeze two weeks ago (we got down to about 27 degrees) burned some of my potatoes, which were about four inches high, but caused no major damage. Some tops turned black and died but the rest of the plants are recovering nicely.

The interesting thing was the part elevation played in the potato damage. My garden slopes so that the southern end of the rows at about 18 lower than the northern end. That 18 inches made all the difference. The lower potatoes were burned; the higher potatoes suffered no damage at all.

This happened when we had a freeze about 20 years ago. On the morning of May 22 the temperature dropped to 28 degrees and I lost about half of my tomato crop. The ones that were saved were the ones that were two feet higher in elevation than the others.

Why? Two reasons. The higher plants were able to get a tiny bit more breeze which helps prevent frost. Second, cold air sinks to the lowest point (ever ride a motorcycle or a bike into a hollow about sundown?). You wouldn’t think two feet would make that much difference in temperature and humidity, but it does.

My cabbage and beets are surviving this year. For the past two springs both have fallen prey to groundhogs that occupy a hole in a nearby fencerow. I shot two out of there last year, the last one in November. I guess no other woodchuck found the den over the winter. For now, knock on wood, the cabbage is safe.

I’ve seen two turkey hens pecking for worms in the plowed ground lately. They must be starting to nest in the back field.

There are plenty of turkeys around. I saw a nice flock of about 15 in a pasture field the other day and a friend has seen two different flocks of about 20 or 25. Some nice gobblers have been killed (the season is now in).

Spring turkey nests (and subsequent hatchlings) need dry weather to survive. My garden and my hayfield, however, need rain.

Sooner or later, nature will provide, but I’m about ready to plant tomatoes, so I hope it is sooner and not later.

The turkeys will have to fend for themselves.