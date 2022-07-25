JOHNSTON: Going to bat against bugs and bad weather

The leaves on the rose bush in my front yard are in perfect shape. This time of year they are usually chewed to bits if I haven’t sprayed them.

The difference? No Japanese beetles. For the past several years, I have seen a marked decrease in the number of these pests and so far this year I don’t recall seeing a single one.

I have only seen one June bug this summer. They usually make their appearance about the time blackberries get ripe, but this year they are almost as scarce as Japanese beetles.

I have no idea why these two bugs seem to be disappearing, but while I miss the June bugs, I’m thrilled to see the Japanese beetles go.

There was a time when Japanese beetles were everywhere. I recall hanging traps on the lower limbs of my Chinese chestnut tree in the 1980s and having them fill up in two or three days. Then, about a decade ago, beetle numbers began to decline.

Honeybees are also getting harder to find. I’ve only seen three or four all summer and that’s not a good thing. Bees are agriculture’s best friend because they are great pollinators.

Carpenter bees, however, are everywhere and they can damage the wood on the outside of your house. They show up in late spring and early summer and this is a bit late for them. I usually go after them with a baseball bat and are perfect for learning to hit knuckleballs. Tennis rackets make good carpenter bee weapons, too.

Carpenter bees now seem to far outnumber bumblebees, which are smaller. Bumblebees are also good pollinators and I’d like to see more of them.

Quite a few insects seem to be disappearing. Twenty years ago I was forced to spray my garden crops several times each summer. This year I sprayed the potatoes once for Colorado potato beetles and that was it. I sprayed no other crops and had no significant insect damage. Times seem to be changing.

This has been one of the wettest Julys I can remember and is very similar to the one in (I think it was) 1984. That July, like this one, was wet from start to finish and even the days when it didn’t rain were so cloudy and humid that you felt like you were in a natural sauna.

That year I had one field of hay that I must have raked, spread out and re-raked a half dozen times. I eventually baled it, but it was trash, only good for mulch.

This month the windows of opportunity for making hay have been few and far between. Modern equipment make it possible to cut and cure a field of hay in 48 hours with a little cooperation from Mother Nature, but this summer the old gal has been cooperating very infrequently. It seems like it rains almost every day and at my house we got more than six inches of moisture the first half of the month.

But I am lucky. Spotsylvania, Louisa and Orange counties have been nailed this month. Orange has been especially hard hit with flooding rains, hail and high winds, some estimated at almost 80 mph. One night about two weeks ago, three different storms built up in lower Madison and Orange counties and caused significant flooding and lightning damage.

Orange always seems to be hard hit by summer storms. For some reason, thunderstorms tend to follow the Rapidan River, which forms the northwestern border of that county. Orange will get storms when the rest of the area is dry and those rains move eastward into Louisa and Spotsylvania counties, toward the Rappahannock River. Water follows water.

A wet July is not an altogether good thing. Yes, the crops grow, and the corn is as high as an elephant’s eye, but the heavy rains and winds have flattened some fields of grain and alfalfa. And, as I mentioned, there will be a lot of “clean” (rained-upon) hay this summer.

Contrary to popular beliefs, watermelons and cantaloupes grow best in relatively dry seasons. Too much rain lowers the sugar content and takes away from their flavor. The same is true for grapes.

And too much rain can cause potatoes to rot in the ground. Right now I’m having difficulty digging mine because of all the mud.

Many of us can irrigate during dry summers, but there is little we can do when it rains every day. Moderation in all things. Too much rain can be as destructive to agriculture as a dry summer.

One final note here. Be especially careful if you are driving in the first hour or so after a thunderstorm because the rain causes deer to start moving about, especially in the late afternoon and early evening.

Remember too that fawns are now old enough to start following their mothers and they have not yet learned the danger of highways.

Be careful.