JOHNSTON: Grab a bucket; it's getting hectic in my garden

Twice in every gardening season things get really hectic. This is one of those times.

The three weeks between late April and mid-May are busy because that’s when the warm weather planting (beans, corn, melons, squash, etc.) occurs.

It is also the time when it starts getting hot and the weeds begin growing, which means chopping and tilling the cool weather crops that were planted in early March while trying to get the summer crops in the ground.

Picking time is also hectic and it started in earnest last week. From now until August it will be a race against time and weather to harvest all the crops I have worked hard to grow.

This is also the time when all those well-meaning friends who in early March couldn’t wait to pick beans have gone to the beach and the mountains. Suddenly, I am alone with my buckets and my canner.

Right now I am up to my ears in beans. The first picking began last weekend (61 cans) and will end this week (I have two staggered plantings). Hopefully, I will get at least two and possibly three more pickings before the season ends.

Beans are not too difficult to harvest. It is no fun picking them, but sitting on the front porch with neighbors and friends snapping them is very enjoyable.

Some of the beachgoers will be back in time to help with the canning so I just might survive. We usually can about 150 quarts (and some pints) and all the helpers get some. We eat a lot of beans.

My tomatoes are late, as late as I can remember. I’m not sure why. Maybe it was the cool weather in May or maybe some other reason. I got them transplanted in late April as always and they were good-size plants then. I’ve got tons of tomatoes on the vine, but only a few are starting to turn.

By the last week in July, I will likely (barring bad weather) be up to my ears in tomatoes with the canner operating daily. Everybody like to help with the beans but when it comes to canning tomatoes, which is really messy, there are few enthusiastic helpers.

My children and their families use a lot of tomatoes (for spaghetti sauce, macaroni and tomatoes and other dishes) so I need to can at least 100 quarts. I enjoy tomatoes right from the can (warmed up, of course) so I also do several dozen pints.

My cucumbers are in full production, and last week a neighbor and I made bread and butter pickles (she likes them; I don’t). The week before that, another friend helped me pickle beets, and we made 10 quarts one afternoon. That will probably last me two years.

Each year I grow some large zucchini for a friend who uses them to make pickles. By way of thanks, she always brings me a loaf or two of zucchini bread, which is delicious. That woman can really bake!

Although I have plenty of cabbage, I’m not making kraut this summer. I made enough last year to last probably through 2023. Kraut, like pickles, is good for as long as five years in properly sealed jars.

I’ve had tons of yellow squash this summer and I’m getting tired of it (as are my neighbors who get the overflow). I’ve got three more staggered plantings that hopefully will put squash on the table until the end of August, but I may have to force myself to eat that vegetable by then.

I’ve also got two short rows of green beans that should come in around the first of August. I love steamed green beans right out of the garden.

I’ve got a good crop of potatoes, both red and white, and the vines are starting to die back. I’ll start digging them next week or the week after.

My okra, like my tomatoes, is also late, but then this crop seldom does much until the weather gets really hot. I love deep-fried okra.

The best part of my garden—watermelons and cantaloupes—is yet to come. I should have cantaloupes and another 10 days or so while my Crimson Sweet watermelons usually start getting ripe about July 20. The Charleston Grey and Jubilee varieties likely won’t be ready until the first of August.

I’ve got about 200 plants with plenty of melons on the vines. I can’t wait! I’ll be going to the bathroom all night the entire month of August.

Yep, things are getting hectic, and canning is causing my golf game to suffer. But all those vegetables will taste might good this winter.