Let’s talk about telephones.

I’ve got a buddy with a flip phone that he bought 20 years ago. Despite every persuasive argument, he refuses to buy a smartphone. Not that he can’t afford it; he just refuses to enter the 21st century.

Sometimes he will call at a time when I can’t answer. Does he leave a message? No. I figure he just might (he seldom does) have something important to tell me, so I call him back at my earliest opportunity.

What do I get? A message saying his phone is not on. Yep, he calls me and if I don’t answer, he just cuts his phone off. How can I return his call, if his phone is off?

Does he want to save money? I mean, we’re talking about a millionaire here, a guy who can afford the smartest smartphone and the best cell service, yet he walks around with an antique flip phone that he turns off after a call.

This is not an isolated incident. I’ve got another friend who does the same thing. Their attitude is, “I want to talk when I want to talk, at my convenience, not yours.”

Grrrr!

Not that these guys doesn’t want the benefits of a smartphone. No. Both depend on their wives as intermediaries. If I have a picture I want to send them, I must text their wives who then pass it on.

This is crazy, of course, but that’s the way older men think. Both friends are smart guys and college graduates, but they absolutely refuse to deal with modern technology.

For years I have tried to explain all the benefits of a smartphone to the first friend and so has his wife. He won’t budge. Head like a rock.

Double grrrr.

Then there are the guys that have smartphones but won’t ever answer. They wait for you to leave a message and if they deem your message important enough, they will call back.

And they tell you this straight out. “I just don’t answer until I know what the call is about!”

Triple grrr.

Give me a break! If you can identify me as the caller and you won’t answer until you find out how important my call is, well, I’m not answering when you call back. If my call is not that important to you, your call is not that important to me.

Telephones can be infuriating instruments. We love them, we need them; still, at times we hate them.

Everyone can identify with calling a company and being put on hold for minutes or sometimes hours.

“Your call is important to us. Please stay on the line.”

“You are caller No. 23. Approximate wait time 22 minutes.”

Finally, you get an answer, someone in another country, someone with an accent you can’t understand, someone who can’t understand you.

Quadruple grrrr.

And now that so many of these people are working from home, you get a person with children screaming in the background or a radio playing in a car. How can a person conduct business, as in looking up records, while driving down the highway of changing a diaper?

Once I even heard a toilet flush during my business call. That ended that conversation.

Sometimes when I am forced to wait on hold listening to elevator music for 30 minutes, I find a music channel on the TV and wait. When I finally get a live person I say, “No one is available now, but your call is very important to us so please stay on the line.” Then I put the phone down to the TV and let them listen to music. You know what? They never stay on the line. Why is that?

I remember a time when companies had receptionists — and multiple phone lines — that answered calls almost immediately. Now businesses are too cheap to take care of customers in an expedient manner.

There you have them, all my telephone gripes. When I was a child, you couldn’t make a call because someone was always talking on an eight-party line. Now you can call anyone instantly, but no one will answer.

And they call that progress?