JOHNSTON: Hurricane season hitting a dry spell?

Where are all the hurricanes?

In late May the weather experts were predicting more than 20 named storms during this Atlantic hurricane season, which theoretically extends from June 1 through Nov. 30.

While the season technically lasts six months, most hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean, the Gulf of Mexico and the Caribbean occur between the middle of August and the middle of October.

We are a few days past the middle of August and only 19 days away from Sept. 10, which is considered the peak of hurricane season, and so far only four small tropical systems have formed.

Probably two thirds of tropical systems that affect the United States originate as low-pressure systems or tropical waves that come west off the coast of Africa.

Creeping along at 10 or 15 miles per hour, it generally takes these systems about two weeks to make it across the Atlantic. That means that we have little chance of seeing an active hurricane season between now and Sept. 10. There just isn’t time.

Why has the season been so quiet? Some experts blame dust storms in the Sahara Desert while others say that the waters of the Atlantic are too cool (hurricanes feed off warm water).

Of course, the waters of the Gulf of Mexico are warm, and they often breed tropical storms. And Gulf storms can form and intensify in a matter of a few days.

It has been a quiet hurricane season so far, but don’t let your guard down just yet. Remember that it will only take one major hurricane striking the United States coast or some Caribbean island to make this a memorable hurricane season.

The next two weeks should tell the tale.

Grain farmers, especially in the Piedmont, are hoping that the tropical systems stay away because harvesting will begin in the next couple of weeks.

There is a bumper crop of corn and soybeans in our region, and farmers in low-lying areas don’t want to see tropical rains flood fields at harvest time.

The corn crop is so good that I suspect some fields will produce close to 300 bushels an acre. If you locked prices in a few months ago when corn futures were at almost $8 a bushel, you stand to make a hefty profit, despite the high cost of fertilizer, seed and diesel fuel. Even at current prices (about $5.50 a bushel), farmers should do okay.

Some areas in Southside Virginia haven’t had it so good. They were dry just when the ears were making and a few farmers south of Richmond say they will be lucky to get 125 bushels an acre. Summer rains can be spotty.

Overall, however, it looks to be a bountiful corn crop in the state. And as for soybeans, well, most fields in my area are waist high and loaded. Beans are also selling high this year, near $15 a bushel.

Cattle farmers also seem to be in good shape as they prepare to sell feeder calves at fall sales.

Good 450-600-pound steers are selling for around $1.80 a pound, about 20 percent higher than in the spring. A few choice steers have brought almost $2 a pound.

Fat cattle (ready for the slaughterhouse) are nearing $1.50 a pound. Farmers can live with that, although this jump does nothing to lower beef prices in the supermarket.

There has also been a bumper hay crop—if you could find two or three days dry enough to get your winter feed baled. It has been a wet summer.

The big question now is whether or not this abundance of summer moisture will carry over into the winter? Snow lovers are hoping it will.

Two weeks ago the first storm of the season dropped up to a foot of snow on Denali National Park in Alaska and last week’s cool days make us wonder if fall and winter are coming early.

Better get that hay in the roll. You might need it before spring!