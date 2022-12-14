JOHNSTON: Is a white Christmas in the works? Don't bet on it

The weathermen are starting to tease us with the possibility of snow.

Last weekend I checked the forecast for Christmas weekend and there it was: snow on Dec. 23 and 24.

More tantalizing than that, the forecast included amounts: 1–3 inches Thursday, 1–3 Thursday night, an inch Friday and 3–5 inches on Friday night.

Even as skeptical as I am of forecasts two weeks out, I must confess that a momentary shiver of excitement came over me. Still, I knew this forecast was likely to change.

Five hours later it had, and all except one inch of the initial snow prediction was gone. Told you so.

Then Monday the snow forecast was back, this time the possibility of up to four inches on Thursday and Friday. I got a bit excited again.

Monday night it was back to one inch of snow, but on Tuesday the 1–3 inches had returned. But now there was an extra added attraction: the possibility of an additional inch of snow on Christmas Day.

That really got everybody excited and there were snow posts all over social media. Snow for Christmas! It was indeed going to be a magical holiday, the first white Christmas since 2009!

Then came the coup de grâce. Some forecaster somewhere out there in cyberspace posted a map showing that our area was likely to get up to 16 inches of snow around Christmas. Even Santa Claus got all excited about that one.

Meanwhile, both Doug Kammerer on Channel 4 and I had assured everyone in our long-range winter forecasts that there would be no snow at Christmas. We’re the only two nuts crazy enough to predict winter weather.

Will Mother Nature trick us with snow we did not predict? I hope she does, but I wouldn’t count on it. As I have said many times, trying to come up with an exact weather forecast two weeks down the road is an almost impossible task, especially predicting how many inches of snow we will get from a storm that may or may not even develop.

Forecasts 24 hours in advance are pretty accurate. Further out than that, well, I seldom pay much attention.

We’ll see how much snow we get next week.

Snow is bad for the real estate market and agents will tell you that winter is a slow time for their business.

No one wants to go out house shopping around Christmas or in the dead of winter with snow and mud everywhere. The trend is to wait for spring, especially this year, after six months of climbing interest rates.

A couple of my realtor buddies, however, say this winter may be different. Thirty-year fixed rate mortgages, that had gone up as high as 7 percent, have recently dropped to 6 percent or less and despite more planned Federal Reserve rate hikes, many in the real estate industry think mortgage rates may be under 5 percent by February.

On top of that, the market has quieted down since last spring’s frenzy and you can bargain with sellers these days.

Christmas might be a good time to go house shopping. It was for John Payne and Maureen O’Hara.

I’m not buying or selling. Just passing this along.

Speaking of buying, does anyone really give a $60,000 vehicle to his/her significant other at Christmas?

Every year there are TV commercials with wives putting red bows on big expensive pickup trucks for their husbands and men surprising their ladies with Christmas-colored luxury cars.

Isn’t there another gift that comes along with those Christmas gift vehicles, like a payment book?

“Here is your Christmas gift dear, a brand new car with payments for the next seven years! If you take a second job, we can afford it. Merry Christmas!”

Ho, ho, ho.

One final note about snow and the Christmas spirit: Where are the Budweiser Clydesdales this season? I haven’t seen hide nor hair of them clip-clopping through the holiday snow. That commercial makes for the best video Christmas card ever.

Maybe they’re out shopping for a new house of maybe they traded in their beer wagon for a big old pick-em-up truck.

Or maybe they’re just waiting for that Christmas snow that forecasters are teasing us with.

Ya never know!