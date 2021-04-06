JOHNSTON: It was a mad time before rabies vaccines

Rabies is seldom a problem these days.
Every so often, a raccoon contracts the disease, especially in the suburbs of large towns and cities. Occasionally, even a fox will test positive for rabies.
But unlike the first half of the 20th century, almost all dogs and many cats are now vaccinated against rabies. In fact, with leash laws, most dogs spend their lives locked up in houses and for the most part are not allowed to roam outside a fenced-in yard.
But a century ago, rabies was a real threat. Those were the days when stray dogs sometimes roamed in packs in many rural areas and were often a primary transmitter of the disease.
When I was a child, rabies was a real problem and if you’ll check the newspapers from 1952–54, you’ll find multiple cases of rabid animals attacking humans.
The worst year, at least in my area, was 1953. Rabies was rampant that spring and summer and there were a number of attacks. Country people were warned not to take chances with any animal—wild or domestic—that acted suspicious in any way.
I had my own experience with rabies that spring. It was in April, about this time of the year, and the grass was just starting to grow. I was playing in the strawberry patch (the plants were just starting to leaf out) when I saw a cat crouching in some high dead grass.
I knew all the cats on the farm by sight and this was not one of them. Still, he looked like a nice kitty, so I decided to pet him. But when I put my hand down, he snarled and bit one of my fingers.
Of course, I did what any other 6-year-old boy would do—I ran to the house yelling that I had been attacked.
While my mother and my grandmother attended to the small wound, my grandfather was summoned from the field and sent out with his shotgun to shoot the cat. With a bandage in place, I went along to identify the attacker, who was still in the strawberry patch.
The cat, suspected of being rabid, was turned over to the health department for examination. But even before the results came in, it was determined that I should start shots as a precaution.
In the old days, before a vaccine was developed to prevent those who had been bitten by a rabid animal from contracting the disease, people took victims to a mad stone. Rubbing the wound against this rock with healing powers supposedly would remove the demons brought on by rabies. The closest mad stone I knew of was in Leesburg.
It was called a “mad” stone because an animal with rabies was said to be “running mad.” The disease attacks the brain and causes infected animals to travel aimlessly, walk like a drunk and act in a crazy manner.
They often foam at the mouth and crave water, heading for popular water holes where they pass the disease along to other animals that are drinking there. And so the disease is spread.
It spread all that year. Six weeks after I was bitten, a cat nipped my mother. It, too, was rabid and she was also forced to take shots (she took 21—one each day —and I took 14). Some people say they had to take rabies shots in the stomach, but my mother and I took them in the arm.
In the wake of these two attacks, all 27 cats on our farm had to be destroyed and their carcasses burned.
One day during the early part of that summer, a neighbor’s beagles came down the road and, growling and snarling, tried to claw their way onto our screened-in back porch. One was foaming at the mouth. All three were shot and all tested positive for rabies.
Later that summer, we came home from town one afternoon to find a red fox attacking our fattening hogs down in their pen. My grandfather shot the fox, which tested positive.
A child who lived on a neighboring hill was bitten by an attacking fox that August, as was another child about seven miles from our farm. A lady at the other end of the county was also attacked and bitten. Foxes, which travel over a two- or three-mile territory, spread the disease more than any other animal that summer.
One lady was hanging clothes on the line when a fox chased her into the house. The animal then began pulling and ripping the sheets on the line.
The woman yelled for her husband, who was in the barn. But the fox was between him and the house, so he could not get to his gun. The lady called a neighbor, who killed the fox, which turned out to be rabid.
It was shortly after the 1953 epidemic when the state mandated rabies vaccinations for all dogs.
Now it is mostly skunks and raccoons that contract rabies. Foxes don’t seem to get the disease much anymore.
But if you see a wild animal that is acting suspiciously in any way, steer clear. Rabies is still out there and a few cases show up every year.
And spring seems to be the season when animals contract rabies and go “mad.”
