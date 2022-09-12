JOHNSTON: It's been another summer of fewer bugs

Has anyone besides me noticed the scarcity of insects this summer?

The only pesticides I used this gardening season were on my potatoes to kill the Colorado potato beetles. Nothing else, not even the beans, needed spraying. The cutworms didn’t bother my tomatoes and I lost only one squash plant.

There were no Japanese beetles on my rosebush or on the Chinese chestnut tree out back. In all my travels through the fields and briar patches, I encountered but two June bugs.

I have seen only one grasshopper and heard one cricket chirping. There are two small wasp nests in the meat house, when usually there are three or four huge ones.

And I’ll bet I haven’t seen 10 honeybees all summer.

In late August and early September, there should be a butterfly on every flower in the field. I’ve seen only two or three.

On hot summer nights in years past, my windshield got splattered by dozens of insects and cleaning it was necessary every few days. Not this year. The windshield stays clean although I do a lot of night driving.

What’s going on? Where are the insects? Even with cows next door, I seldom see any flies.

To quote Buffalo Springfield, “Something’s happening here [and] what it is ain’t exactly clear.” Don’t get me wrong: I’m not a bug lover but, like cheerleaders at a basketball game and flowers at a wedding, I do notice when they’re not around.

Bug guts on the windshield and wasps in the meat house I can do without. But I do like to hear the crickets on a fall night.

The scarcity of insects the past two summers has got me stumped.

Mange has claimed at least two of the litter of red foxes I wrote about back in May. One got so weak he was coming around houses scrounging for scraps and had to be shot. He had almost no hair, just scabs.

A second, in essentially the same condition, was found dead in a neighbor’s yard. The other two from that spring litter have disappeared and may have met the same fate as their siblings.

This is the first serious mange outbreak I have seen in three decades and it is taking its toll.

Johnson grass seems to be taking over the world.

Many of the hayfields I pass at this time of year have an infestation of this plant, which resembles corn in appearance, rising from the soil.

Cut early, Johnson grass blades make good feed, but if it grows tall and stalky the cows will pass it by. The problem with harvesting it is that although it is ready to harvest (it grows best in August), the other grasses around it are not.

If you cut the Johnson grass when it is ready you lose the neighboring grasses. If you wait until the neighboring grasses are ready, the Johnson grass is too tough. It is hard to time the harvest.

If you get a small patch of Johnson grass, you had better nail it right away with a strong weed killer. In a matter of two or three years it will take over a field.

I got a small patch in my garden and it took forever to eradicate. The roots spread out and make new plants and if you leave even a small fragment of root it will produce new plants and a wandering root system.

And plowing it just cuts the roots into fragments and helps the plant spread out.

Johnson grass is another of those “miracle finds” (like the multiflora rose for fencerows) that was supposed to revolutionize farming. Now it is simply a mess.

Finally, I’m still not seeing horns. There are plenty of doe around, but bucks appear to be scarce.

And there have been few young wild turkey sightings.

There are, however, tons of squirrels and squirrel season is open in many parts of the state.