JOHNSTON: It's rabbit season

When I was growing up there was always an epidemic on the first day of hunting season, which began the first week in November.

But this “virus” or whatever it was only affected the boys, especially country boys. Veteran teachers knew not to plan anything big for their classes on the day hunting season began.

I don’t think there was a November from the time I got my first gun until the year I graduated from high school that I didn’t skip school on the first day of hunting season, which was always on a Monday.

I skipped to hunt rabbits because there were few if any deer in my area in those days (which is now hard to imagine). By daybreak my beagle, my old single barrel shotgun (which I still use) and I were headed off to some broom sedge field or briar patch to roust out a bunny from his warm bed.

A good dog — and I always had a good one — could often “cold trail” a rabbit early in the morning. The moisture in frost preserves the scent for an hour of so and Old Rouser, his tail wagging excitedly, would usually start yipping as soon as we got in the field. It would not be long before there was a good chase going.

You never shoot a rabbit in the bed. That is a strict rule of hunting. Anyone who did was usually excluded from future hunts. You always give the rabbit a chance. You can shoot him “on the jump,” making sure you let him get a good running start, but never in the bed. That is exceedingly poor sportsmanship.

The best part of rabbit hunting is the chase. Whether or not you bag the bunny is somewhat secondary. It is the chase that gets you excited. If I knew the territory well — and I usually did, I could tell from the sound of Old Rouser’s barks exactly where the rabbit was and what route he was likely to take back to me.

Rabbits run in circles. It is an age-old strategy used to fool the dog or whatever predator that is on their trail. Usually the circle is about a quarter of a mile, the bunny hopping along for 50 or 60 yards and then stopping and listening to see if the dog has lost the trail. Only when the pursuer gets close does the rabbit sprint away. It is almost a game for the quarry.

Eventually the rabbit gets back to the area where he first jumped and crosses his first trail. If the dog is not a good one, he may get confused and follow the initial scent. Some beagles get so confused that he will backtrack during which time the bunny gets away.

That’s why the hunter finds the highest and most open area near where the rabbit jumped and waits. Unless he goes to ground (goes in a hole) or the dog loses the trail, the bunny will come back to where the chase began.

When I was growing up there were rabbits everywhere, so many that they could demolish a young bean patch in a couple of nights. Most hunters had no trouble getting permission to hunt, especially if you promised the landowner a couple of rabbits for supper.

Fried rabbit was a favorite country dish, although you had to be careful not to bite down on a piece of No. 6 shot and break a tooth. During the 1930s you could sell rabbits at almost any country (or some town) store.

My old buddy, Slim Butler, often talked about making extra money selling rabbits during the Great Depression.

“You could a box of [25] shotgun shells for 50 cents and I could usually get 20 to 25 rabbits with that much ammunition,” he would say. “I could sell every rabbit I killed for 25 cents each so during hunting season I could make four or five dollars a day at a time when a man — if he could find a job — was making a dollar a day.”

I only skipped school the first day of hunting season. After that I, like most boys, would only hunt on Saturdays. Some Saturday mornings I would walk up to Andrew Miller’s (a neighbor) gate before dawn and wait for the milkman, who stopped to pick up Andrew’s Grade B milk cans.

This guy, whose name I never knew, would give me, my shotgun and my dog a ride 10 miles up the road to some of the fields I liked to hunt. My hunting coat full of rabbits, I would walk back. There would be good eating that night.

Now there a few rabbit hunters and even fewer rabbits. And nobody skips school to go rabbit hunting anymore.

Times have changed.