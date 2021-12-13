JOHNSTON: It's starting to look a lot like Christmas

Aside from the country decorations, the mountain craftsmen and women would sell black walnuts for holiday baking. Brownies, apple cakes and other Christmas goodies were incomplete without a nice handful of black walnuts mixed in.

During the last two weeks before Christmas the local radio station would read letters written to Santa Claus on the air each afternoon between 4 and 4:30. All the neighborhood kids sent in their letters and waited anxiously to hear their names on the radio.

Every family celebrates Christmas in a slightly different manner. Some make a big deal out of Christmas Eve, while it is Christmas Day that is the real holiday for others.

Christmas Eve was the big event in our home. My grandmother loved to entertain and we would routinely have 15 or 20 people—family and close friends—over for supper. Ham and turkey were the entrees, along with every kind of vegetable and dessert possible. No one went home hungry.

After the kids opened presents on Christmas morning, we piled into the car and spent the rest of the day visiting my grandmother’s sisters and brothers (my grandfather’s family usually came on Christmas Eve). There were oysters and eggnog at every house.