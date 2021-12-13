JOHNSTON: It's starting to look a lot like Christmas

It is starting to look a lot like Christmas.
There are Christmas lights, blow-up Santas, plastic snowmen and reindeer with red noses everywhere.
There are even a few “Clark Griswold” homes around, houses so decorated with lights that they can be seen half a mile away.
Facebook and other social media sites are alive with photos of family Christmas trees. Today everyone wants to display their decorations on the internet.
Christmas is less than two weeks away, but the weather isn’t cooperating. We’ve had 60-degree days, which are balmy for December, with no sign of any snow. It is hard to get in the holiday spirit walking around in shorts and a short-sleeve shirt—unless you live in Florida or Southern California.
But this weather is not all that unusual for our area. As a teenager, I remember walking to my traps in a short-sleeve shirt on Christmas Day with the temperature in the low 70s.
We all dream of a white Christmas, but we rarely get one. I recall only two or three during my lifetime, and I never remember it snowing on Christmas Eve as shown on Christmas cards. That’s New England stuff and even those folks seldom see a snowstorm on Christmas Eve.
When I was a child, this was the time when the mountain folk would come to town on Saturdays and hawk their homemade crafts from the back of pickup trucks and car trunks in municipal parking lots.
They made wreaths out of English boxwood, American holly with perhaps a touch of running pine. You don’t see much English boxwood anymore, but 100 years ago, this shrub was a big favorite.
There isn’t much American holly around anymore, but to me, holly, with its green leaves and red berries, has always been a beautiful Christmas decoration.
And running pine draped across the mantle adds a nice holiday touch.
The mountain people would also sell mistletoe, which they would shoot from the tops of tall oaks, and those bluish cedar boughs with berries.
Cedar was the predominant country Christmas tree back then. Buying a tree was never a consideration. We would just walk out into some broom sedge field and find a cedar that we thought would look good in the living room.
Most of the time, however, that tree didn’t look nearly as pretty in the house as it did in the field. Cedars often have split trunks which make them lopsided. But we would turn the ugly side to the wall and start decorating those prickly branches with balls and tons of those foil icicles.
Aside from the country decorations, the mountain craftsmen and women would sell black walnuts for holiday baking. Brownies, apple cakes and other Christmas goodies were incomplete without a nice handful of black walnuts mixed in.
During the last two weeks before Christmas the local radio station would read letters written to Santa Claus on the air each afternoon between 4 and 4:30. All the neighborhood kids sent in their letters and waited anxiously to hear their names on the radio.
Every family celebrates Christmas in a slightly different manner. Some make a big deal out of Christmas Eve, while it is Christmas Day that is the real holiday for others.
Christmas Eve was the big event in our home. My grandmother loved to entertain and we would routinely have 15 or 20 people—family and close friends—over for supper. Ham and turkey were the entrees, along with every kind of vegetable and dessert possible. No one went home hungry.
After the kids opened presents on Christmas morning, we piled into the car and spent the rest of the day visiting my grandmother’s sisters and brothers (my grandfather’s family usually came on Christmas Eve). There were oysters and eggnog at every house.
At each home, we would go into the living room or parlor to see the Christmas tree. Most country homes were heated with wood stoves and since no one ventured into the parlor except when company came, the door was always kept shut to preserve heat in the rest of the house. I still remember sitting in those cold parlors on Christmas Day.
And yes, we all used those strings of lights (series circuits) where one bad bulb would make the tree dark. Sometimes, as on “Christmas Vacation,” it was a real pain trying to find the bulb that had burned out.
Just a few remembrances to get you in the holiday spirit.
Now if I could only make it snow …
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com