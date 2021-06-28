JOHNSTON: It's the season of snapping beans

I got my first full-size tomato on June 22, but I had been eating cherry tomatoes for a week before that. Looks like it will be a good crop.

My first squash and zucchini plants have about had it. I have been eating both vegetables since the first week in June and have had plenty to share with friends. Every time I cut a cabbage or dug up a hill of new potatoes, I planted squash seeds in its place so I have more plants in various stages of development.

This was a perfect spring for cabbage, which thrives in cool weather, and I had a number of 10- to 15-pound heads. I made some nice kraut last week that is now aging (it takes six weeks to ferment). You can’t beat kraut on a hotdog.

It has also been a good potato year and I have started to dig and store those. I’ve been eating new potatoes since late May, and I’m sure I’ll make enough to carry me through the winter, both red and white.

All my spring crops did great. I shelled and froze 16 quarts of peas and I’m starting to pull and hang up my onions. The yellow ones will keep until late fall, but the red and white varieties won’t, so they will have to be eaten first. The red ones are sweeter and go well in salads, on hamburgers or just sliced up in vinegar.