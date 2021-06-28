JOHNSTON: It's the season of snapping beans

The promise is always the same.
“Just call me when the beans come in and I’ll be there to help you pick them.”
Yeah, right!
Six long rows of beans were ready to pick on June 26, so I called everybody to let them know.
Well, you know what happened. One friend was going away on a birthday weekend and her three girls—all good snappers—were headed to camp.
My son was packing to leave on July 1 for Tokyo, where he will be working video at the Olympics. His wife was bogged down with her job in Detroit.
One daughter was at the beach and the other daughter was getting ready to go to the beach.
Oh, woe! Just me and my aching back in the bean patch.
Actually, it wasn’t. Three other friends showed up and the lady with the birthday trip caught me on the flip side.
As you might suspect, the harvest is in full swing. I have no idea how many beans I’ll wind up with, but I suspect it will be close to the 85 gallons I picked last year. Good thing, too. Only about a dozen quarts remain from the 200 cans we put up last year. My family and friends eat a lot of green beans.
(By the way, canning lids are hard to find. What else, COVID? I got mine on Amazon.)
I got my first full-size tomato on June 22, but I had been eating cherry tomatoes for a week before that. Looks like it will be a good crop.
My first squash and zucchini plants have about had it. I have been eating both vegetables since the first week in June and have had plenty to share with friends. Every time I cut a cabbage or dug up a hill of new potatoes, I planted squash seeds in its place so I have more plants in various stages of development.
This was a perfect spring for cabbage, which thrives in cool weather, and I had a number of 10- to 15-pound heads. I made some nice kraut last week that is now aging (it takes six weeks to ferment). You can’t beat kraut on a hotdog.
It has also been a good potato year and I have started to dig and store those. I’ve been eating new potatoes since late May, and I’m sure I’ll make enough to carry me through the winter, both red and white.
All my spring crops did great. I shelled and froze 16 quarts of peas and I’m starting to pull and hang up my onions. The yellow ones will keep until late fall, but the red and white varieties won’t, so they will have to be eaten first. The red ones are sweeter and go well in salads, on hamburgers or just sliced up in vinegar.
Speaking of which, I’ve been eating fresh cucumbers in vinegar for about two weeks. They are producing well.
Peppers, bell and banana, are also coming in. There’s nothing better than green peppers stuffed with hamburger, rice, tomatoes and onions. And red peppers are delicious in salads.
My watermelon patch doesn’t look as good as last year, but the Charleston Grays and Crimson Sweets are coming along. The flooding rain (12 inches in three hours) we had in June washed ruts in the patch and destroyed a few plants.
The same is true for my cantaloupes and honeydew melons. That was a bad rain, washing away both topsoil and fertilizer that I had spread around the plants.
It did little damage to my corn, though, and that should be ready to eat in about 10 days. Looks like a good crop if I can keep the crows, groundhogs and coons out.
I’ve had to dispose of five groundhogs so far near the gardens, but it is the rabbits that have been the biggest pests. I have seen more bunnies this summer than I have in 40 years; they are everywhere. And they have feasted on my yellow squash. I haven’t shot any yet, but if they get into my late beans (planted where I pulled up my pea vines) …
I had one small infestation of potato beetles, but one spraying of Potato Beetle Beater took care of them. And so far I haven’t seen many Japanese beetles. I’m spraying my corn just to make sure the beetles and the ear worms don’t attack.
It has been a strange season. From the middle of April to the middle of June, it was terribly dry and my garden would not have done well without being irrigated. Then came the flood and now we seem to be in another dry spell.
The ears are making on my corn, so I need a rain about now and my melons could also use some water as could the beans, from which I hope to get five pickings.
I’m filling the Mason jars, the freezer and the potato bin. Maybe I won’t starve this winter.
Donnie Johnston: