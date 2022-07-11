JOHNSTON: July is what summer is all about

Here we are in July.

The first half of the year came and went in a hurry. The Fourth of July is now a memory, and the days are getting shorter.

The Major League Baseball season is half over and the NFL is about ready to start training camp.

July is usually the hottest and one of the longest months of the year. The average high temperature each day this month is about 90 degrees. Those who don’t like the heat pay homage daily to Willis Carrier, the man who in 1902 invented air conditioning.

We are now in dog days, which began July 3 and run until Aug. 11.

According to the old people, any woman who walks through a garden during her menstrual period in dog days will kill all the plants. Any open sore on your body will get infected if you swim in a river during dog days. So saith the past generations.

This is the month when the blackberries get ripe and those in the Northern Neck should be ready by now. It looks like those west of I-95 will need another week or two.

Blackberries, which can be found growing wild along many rural roads, make great cobblers, pies and jelly. Remember my blackberry cobbler recipe: one cup of sugar, one cup of self-rising flour, one cup of milk and two or three cups of blackberries. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes until crust is brown.

You can also make peach cobbler (or any berry cobbler) using the same recipe. Peaches should be getting ripe right now in the flats and in the mountains of Rappahannock, Madison and Fauquier counties in another week or so.

This is tomato time and right now I am living on tomato sandwiches. Soft white bread, a blob of mayonnaise and a big slice of fresh tomato (at room temperature). Man, oh, man!

Local watermelons start getting ripe around the last week or so of July. Nothing sweeter than a vine-ripened watermelon!

Cantaloupes are also beginning to ripen.

This is the month of pop-up thunderstorms and days of drought. In 90-plus degree weather it doesn’t take much humidity to destabilize the atmosphere and get the thunder rolling. July storms, however, are very localized and often dissipate as quickly as they develop.

Where the storms strike, the crops grow. When they miss, the crops suffer. July storms seem to track over the same area because the first storm puts moisture in the ground and successive storms feed on it. Water follows water, which is why storms often follow rivers.

If there is a drought—and almost every July and August some areas stay dry, it is usually broken by a tropical system of some kind. Around the end of this month the tropics, especially the Eastern Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico, began to heat up. This is the time of year when beach week is a gamble and Caribbean vacations get cheaper because of the tropical threat.

Farmers usually start making the second cutting of hay in July. I spent many a hot afternoon picking up bales and loading them onto a wagon. That wasn’t too bad. It was the stacking them in a 120-degree barn loft with dust and wasps flying around that was the real fun. You haven’t worked until you have done that.

Long before there was cable TV or The Weather Channel, farmers would use the radio to decide whether to rake and bale hay or wait until tomorrow.

Storms produced bursts of static on AM radio (there were few FM stations back then) so if there was loud static on a local station, a storm was in the area. The louder the static, of course, the closer the storm.

The general rule of thumb was that the hay was better off on the ground than in the windrow, but better in the windrow (which could be torn apart and re-raked) than in the bale. A rain-soaked bale never really dried and often molded.

Many people don’t like July and its heat, but I love this month and its hot weather. From blackberries to tomatoes to peaches to watermelons to 80-degree temperatures at midnight, July is what summer is all about.

But ever now and again I do appreciate the efforts of Willis Carrier.

Be careful during dog days.