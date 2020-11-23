JOHNSTON: Keep the faith and think snow

Remember that blizzard on Jan. 6, 1996? Up to 30 inches of snow (45 inches on the Skyline Drive). That was a doozie. And it came during a La Niña year. See! It can happen.

We don’t need extreme cold to have a good blizzard. In this area, what we need is moisture coming up the East Coast and some cold Canadian air moving down from the north. If the Atlantic storm and the cold air meet just off the North Carolina coast, well, get the bulldozers ready.

That happened March 6, 1962. There was no bitterly cold air. In fact, during much of that two-day snowstorm, the temperature stayed at or above freezing. But the interaction was just perfect and parts of the Piedmont area got as much 35 inches of snow, sleet and freezing rain.

In February 1899, an Arctic front moved in and dropped temperatures like a rock as snow fell furiously for three days. It was so cold that a mule’s ear snapped off when his owner tried to put a bridle on him and wind drifted the snow to depths of 6 or 7 feet in places. Reports indicate that about three feet of snow fell from this storm.

The Blizzard of 1899 is the benchmark for snowstorms in this area, not just for snow, but for cold. That year, the Mississippi River froze near New Orleans and record low temperature were recorded all over the eastern half of the United States.