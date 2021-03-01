JOHNSTON: Kids used to take any job they could get

Kids don’t work like they did when I was growing up.
Society has become too affluent and kids have gotten lazy. That’s the long and short of it.
But you also have to factor parents into the equation. Many feel that work, especially physical labor, is beneath the family’s dignity.
This attitude is nothing new. It has been around for three decades. I remember calling a neighbor boy and asking him if he wanted to help me get up hay. He said he would have to ask his mother, which was reasonable.
I heard him ask her and the first words out of her mouth were, “How much is he going to pay you?”
I told him $5 an hour, which was the going rate at the time. When he relayed this information to his mother, I heard her say, “That’s not enough. If you need money I’ll give it to you.” So much for instilling a work ethic.
Growing up poor, I took what work I could get, and I wasn’t alone. Most boys wanted jobs to earn extra money and often they battled for opportunities.
If you lived in the country, you had limited options. Getting up hay in the summer was the best way to make money. In the 1950s and ’60s, most farmers were making square bales (they are really rectangular, but the ends are square) that had to be picked up in the field, loaded onto a wagon, unloaded to the barn and neatly stacked.
A boy of 12 could handle the job and slinging those 50-pound bales around built muscle. It was also profitable. I first started at 50 cents per hour, moving up to 75 cents and eventually to $1.
I also mowed yards —with a push mower. The going rate was about $1.25 per lawn. The problem was that there were only about three people in the neighborhood who were willing to pay to have their lawns mowed, and there were about half a dozen boys vying for the jobs. It was very competitive.
Of course, you could pick blackberries and sell them for $1 a gallon, but blackberry season didn’t last long. And again, all the neighborhood boys scouted out the best patches, so if you were late, the ripe berries were gone.
In the winter, you were pretty much limited to trapping muskrats or skunks to make spending money. Summer was the time when you could work hard and put a few dollars away.
My first real job was sweeping out an elementary school in the afternoons after school. I made $1.25 an hour, or about $7 a week. That was big money for a kid in the ninth grade. It was not my first choice, but it was a job.
The most prestigious job of that era was bagging groceries at Safeway. Every boy wanted to wear that white apron and help carry those groceries out to the customer’s car. Those jobs, of course, were hard to come by. Like today, usually you had to know someone to get hired.
Some of my friends spent their Saturdays caddying at the country club. That, too, was a “glamorous” job. Again, you had to know someone, but more likely, your family had to belong to the club to be a caddy. (There were no golf carts in those days, at least not in my town.)
Being poor and living in the country, there was no way I would ever get a caddy job, and I knew it. So I never even inquired as to how much those kids got paid. But I suspect $2 or $3 was the going rate. Only rich people who tipped well played golf at the country club back then.
If you lived in town, you might also get a job delivering newspapers or pumping gas at a service station.
Job opportunities for teenage girls were more limited. Unless your father owned the farm, you weren’t likely to work in the hayfield. And if you did, you were probably going to drive the tractor.
Some girls worked part time as sales clerks, and I had one friend who wrapped gifts at a local department store every Christmas.
Then came fast- food restaurants, and when McDonald’s and Kentucky Fried Chicken came to town, both boys and girls wanted to sling those hamburgers and fill those chicken boxes. Those companies had plenty of applications—at least for a time.
By 1980, things were changing. The novelty of working for a fast food restaurant was wearing off and kids were beginning to understand that getting up hay in the hot sun was hard work.
By then, farmers were changing to round bales anyway and checkers at grocery stores were also required to bag groceries. And if you wanted gas, you pumped it yourself.
Golfers now rode in carts and push mowers were replaced by riding mowers that homeowners used themselves.
But that was all well and good because more and more parents really didn’t want their children to work. And if they could get what they wanted without working, well, what teenager wanted to get a job?
But the affluence was not there when I was growing up and we valued a job. If you didn’t have a job, you didn’t have money to go to the movies, where the girls congregated on Saturday afternoons.
We had our priorities straight in those days.
Donnie Johnston: djohn40330@aol.com