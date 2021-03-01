JOHNSTON: Kids used to take any job they could get

Kids don’t work like they did when I was growing up.

Society has become too affluent and kids have gotten lazy. That’s the long and short of it.

But you also have to factor parents into the equation. Many feel that work, especially physical labor, is beneath the family’s dignity.

This attitude is nothing new. It has been around for three decades. I remember calling a neighbor boy and asking him if he wanted to help me get up hay. He said he would have to ask his mother, which was reasonable.

I heard him ask her and the first words out of her mouth were, “How much is he going to pay you?”

I told him $5 an hour, which was the going rate at the time. When he relayed this information to his mother, I heard her say, “That’s not enough. If you need money I’ll give it to you.” So much for instilling a work ethic.

Growing up poor, I took what work I could get, and I wasn’t alone. Most boys wanted jobs to earn extra money and often they battled for opportunities.