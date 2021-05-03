JOHNSTON: Lilting instrumental brings back middle school memories

We suffered through the cha-cha, the rumba and various other exotic dances to get to the last 10 minutes of class, when the instructor allowed us to dance to some popular music. Among the songs she played on her phonograph was Percy Faith’s “Theme from a Summer Place.” Now we could slow dance with all those seventh-grade girls for a few fleeting moments.

It may seem strange, but the John Wayne Western “Fort Apache” (the movie where the Indians massacre the cavalry) also reminds me of dancing class.

Near the end of that flick, there is a dance at Fort Apache complete with a grand march that Henry Fonda, Ward Bond and their ladies must lead. When the dancing class season was over, along about the middle of May, we had a formal dance at the country club to show off our newly acquired dancing skills. There was a grand march at the beginning.

See, you may think there is not an ounce of culture in my redneck bones, but that is not so! As a child, I learned to samba, rumba and cha-cha and I participated in a grand march at a formal dance. I am oozing with culture.

So when I hear “Theme from a Summer Place,” the fond memories of my old dancing class and those sweet seventh- grade girls come flowing back.