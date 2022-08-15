JOHNSTON: Looking back on lespedeza's heyday

You don’t see lespedeza anymore.

The truth is, most modern farmers probably don’t even know what lespedeza is. There was a time, however, when it was considered one of the best hay crops around, second only to alfalfa.

The lespedeza of old differed from the Korean lespedeza that is occasionally seen today. The older variety was tall with numerous leaves on a thin stalk.

The thing farmers loved most about lespedeza was that it needed no fertilizer. It grew best on poor ground. What they disliked about this hay crop was that you only got one cutting, usually about the middle of August.

And lespedeza, like red clover, was often temperamental. One summer you might have a great crop but then it didn’t reappear for three or four years. You really couldn’t count on it.

The last good crop of lespedeza I saw was back in the mid-1980s. About 15 years earlier a farmer had cut down a big woods with the intent of turning it into pasture and hay land.

The man died, however, before he could complete the project and the land soon became a 10-acre tract housing development. The gas crises of the 1970s hit, the housing industry slowed to a crawl and the land, mostly clay with very little topsoil, lay fallow for a decade.

I was making hay on some neighboring land one summer when I noticed a beautiful crop of lespedeza growing one eight-acre field. The man who owned it wanted the field cut, so he was glad to give the hay to me.

I had a nice team of horses at the time (an older Belgian and a 3-year-old Clydesdale colt) so I decided to mow the lespedeza the old-fashioned way. The tall thin stalks were easily cut with the old John Deere sickle-bar mower, and I had some fine hay on the ground (and some tired horses) after about five- or six-hours work.

If I remember correctly, I ended up with eight or 10 rolls of the best lespedeza hay I ever made. The cows literally licked the last scraps of that feed off the ground the following winter. They absolutely loved it.

I haven’t seen a field of lespedeza since. Occasionally I do see a few stalks of this prime hay within half a mile of that field, but there has been no concentration of grass as there was that year.

I have no idea where those seeds came from, but they sprouted and grew into a field of thick lespedeza that was 18 inches tall.

Beautiful hay on the poorest land around. Unusual? Not really. That’s where lespedeza used to grow best.

My garden is gone. I bush hogged it down (with the exception of a few tomatoes) about 10 days ago.

It was a good season, but I was ready to see the garden go. It was a lot of work between the time I planted those first crops in early March and when I picked that last watermelon. Time to move on to something else.

It looks like there will be a good apple crop this fall. I pass by my buddy’s orchard in Rappahannock County on a regular basis and his trees are loaded.

The red and golden delicious varieties (my favorites) should be ready around the first of October. Love those fresh apples.

I haven’t seen any young turkeys this summer and none of my farmer friends have reported seeing broods.

Hopefully, there was a good hatch and we just haven’t seen the chicks in the high grass, but I’m beginning to be concerned. There was a lot of rain in July and young turkeys don’t do well in wet weather.

We’ll see when hunting season arrives.

There are, however, plenty of deer. All you have to do is drive around at midnight to understand just how many whitetails there are. They seem to congregate along the highways in the middle of the night and when I’m on back roads I try to keep my speed under 45 mph and my lights on high beams (to spot those eyes).

I have only seen two deer with horns, however. Most of the hundreds of animals I have driven past in the night are doe.

Hopefully, the bucks are around somewhere.